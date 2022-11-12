ERATH - At different times Friday night in the Division II non-select first round playoff game, Erath trailed by eight points, then nine points and finally 10 points.
Indeed, visiting Eunice High, led by a remarkable effort from senior quarterback Josh Brown, appeared poised to pull off the upset on the road.
Even Erath quarterback Lynkon Romero and head coach Eric LeBlanc had concerns when Eunice took a 30-20 lead with 3:30 left in the third quarter after Brown's second rushing touchdown of the night, to go with his two passing touchdowns.
"We were down 30-20 after a quick strike from them but we put a drive together and then we put another drive together and around the middle of the fourth quarter, we were able to get the momentum back," LeBlanc said.
"We were starting to get down on ourselves," added Romero. "But we still kept going."
And the result was the the Erath Bobcats, on the sixth anniversary of their last playoff win, ironically against Eunice High, rallied from 10 point down in the second half to beat Eunice 34-30 and advance to the second round next week on the road at West Feliciana.
"In the end, we just made a few more plays than they did," LeBlanc said after Erath improved to 8-3 on the season. "We didn't quit. They didn't quite, We're going to battle our tails off during the week and when the kids show up, they show up with a purpose and we;re going to fight until the bell rings."
And Romero was a big part of that fight.
The Erath junior quarterback, despite throwing to interceptions that led to Eunice High scores,, had two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown for the home-standing Bobcats.
"I really didn't have a good night throwing the ball," Romero said. "But the offensive line was opening up holes and I started running the ball and was able to use my legs tonight."
Which was by design, according to LeBlanc.
"He was exhausted at the end of the game and he should have been," LeBlanc said. "At some point in the game we just decided to put the football in his hands and he did well and the offensive line played a physical football game against a really good Eunice High defense."'
It was a disappoint loss for Eunice (6-5) as the visiting Bobcats couldn't hold a 10 point lead in the third quarter or a two point lead heading into the final period.
"They made a couple more plays than we did," Eunice coach Andre Vige said. "What really hurt was the fact that we only ran three offensive plays in the first quarter and they had that long drive helped by a couple of fake punts that kept our defense on the field and that eventually wore us out in the fourth quarter.
"I felt good that we had a 10-point lead. You hate to squander a lead like that but they just kept running the ball up and down the field on us and like I said, they made more plays that we did."
Erath now heads to West Feliciana, which ironically, was the team that knocked the Bobcats out of the playoffs six years ago after going on the road to beat Eunice.
"Now we're going to go try to pull off the upset," LeBlanc said. "Like I said, the kids are going to show up Sunday ready to work."