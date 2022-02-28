The Northside Vikings and the Beau Chene Gators basketball teams are very familiar with each other.
Not only did they play against each other twice during summer league, they also scrimmaged before the start of the season.
Now, the two are set to meet with a lot more at stake when the Vikings travel to face the Gators at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the regional round of the Class 4A playoffs.
“It should be a fun one,” Gators coach Chris Charlot said. “I’m expecting it to be a packed house.”
Beau Chene (26-6), which has been among the top teams in Class 4A this season, is peaking at the right time, winning 15 of their past 16 games.
“I feel like we are playing well right now,” Charlot said. “We’re understanding what playoff basketball is like. We are realizing that in the playoffs, every little thing matters. We came out slow in the first game, but I like how we responded as the game went on.”
Northside coach Jason Herbstler said his Vikings are in for a challenge.
“Beau Chene is No. 5 in the state and going into last week they were No. 4," Herbstler said. "They have a lot of seniors who have played together for a long time, and they are well-coached.”
Offensively, the Gators are led by seniors De’vondrake Arvie and Titus Thomas, who have established themselves as elite scorers.
“Both of those guys have had solid high school careers,” Charlot said. “Having those two has really made my job easy. I’ve said it before, you can’t be a good coach without good players, and they are two very good players.”
Northside isn’t lacking in the talent department either, as they have a good combination of guards, wings and post players.
“The first thing that stands out about Northside is how athletic they are,” Charlot said. “They are long and can run. They have some good size on the inside as well.”
The Vikings (18-12), who have won six of their past seven games and are in the midst of a four-game winning streak, are led offensively by guards Zion McCoy and Tyler Harris. McCoy’s status for the game is unknown after he was injured in the final seconds of the Vikings’ win over Plaquemine in the first round.
“It’s his back,” Herbstler said of McCoy’s injury. “We’ll see how he is moving around, but hopefully he is good to go.”
If there is someone who can be an X-factor for the Vikings, it’s Harris. The senior guard, who made big shots when the Vikings needed him to throughout the season, has the talent and scoring prowess to be a game-changer.
“Tyler does a good job of knowing when to pick his spots,” Herbstler said. “He isn’t one to force the issue.”
However, if Harris becomes more aggressive offensively in terms of looking for more shooting opportunities, he could present problems for the Gators.
“Tyler has that Tracy McGrady (former NBA player) type game,” Charlot said. “He is so smooth. You see flashes of what he can do, so hopefully he doesn’t have those flashes for an entire game against us.”