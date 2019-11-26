In football, there’s both a practical and a theoretical consequence to explosiveness on offense.
Practically speaking, when a team’s offense is producing scoring plays of 50, 60 or 70 yards on a regular basis, it means its defense isn’t getting much of a rest. Naturally, that can wear on a defense throughout a game and lead to opposing offenses having more success when they otherwise wouldn’t.
In theory, offensive explosiveness could also be an impediment to a defense’s mentality. If a defense subconsciously knows that its offense will bail it out, will the defense consistently play with an edge? Will shutting down the opponent be a priority when it’s rarely a necessity?
“That’s an interesting topic as of late because LSU is going through those types of things at times,” said Acadiana High defensive coordinator Kyle Seibold. “It’s hard to say that there’s definitely a connection to that. But I think it bears out with LSU because they have the same people on the field that they did a year ago, minus Devin White, and they’re having trouble even slowing people down at times.”
Seibold can somewhat relate to LSU’s conundrum. His defense is successfully riding the wave of the Rams’ offensive explosion throughout the 2019 season.
It’s the best kind of problem for a football team to encounter. No coach will complain about scoring 64 or more points five times in 12 games, like the undefeated Rams have done this season. That includes breaking the school record for points scored during an 82-41 against Sam Houston on Oct. 24.
The offense isn’t the only one contributing to Acadiana’s point total. The defense is responsible for 42 points this season, including two defensive touchdowns during the 70-14 win against Sulphur and the 70-21 win against Barbe.
Despite being on the field more often, the defense has been stingy the vast majority of the time, especially in the second half of games. Excluding scores that did not come against the Acadiana defense, the “Terrible Turks” have held opposing offenses to 12.7 points per game, including shutting out Walker in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
All things considered, Seibold’s unit has been impressive, but that doesn’t mean adjusting to the offensive fireworks hasn’t been a challenge. Explosiveness isn’t always common to a program that excels at ball control when running the veer. Still, Seibold expects performances like the one against Walker every week regardless of the offense’s effectiveness.
“I guess there’s a yin and yang to that because we put together long drives for so many years, and it kept us off the field quite a bit,” Seibold said. “We still have the ability to do that. There’s been a couple of times in games where, when we have been in struggling in the first half, the offense was able to go out and put together a time-consuming drive that kept us off the field. That certainly happened at the beginning of the second half against Sam Houston, and it happened again for the Benton game two weeks ago.
“But yes, when they score quickly, when you don’t have an opportunity to come to the sideline and make adjustments and fix things that you need to fix, it does make it more difficult.”
Walker tested the Acadiana defense’s stamina last week early in the game. The Wildcats used up about five minutes to drive the length of the field on its opening possession, but they ultimately missed a 38-yard field goal. The Rams then fumbled on their second play of their first offensive series, quickly putting the defense back on the field.
Walker’s second possession also lasted about five minutes, but it turned the ball over on downs at the Acadiana 33 with 3:10 left in the first quarter. Then Rams halfback Dillan Monette scored immediately from 67 yards out. On the second play of Acadiana’s next possession, Monette sprinted for a 57-yard touchdown.
“We really didn’t have a chance to fix anything until midway through the second quarter,” Seibold said. “It can be challenging at times, but we’ve just got to do what we’ve got to do. As long as the offense is scoring at the pace they’ve been scoring, I’m not going to complain.”
Despite the late and hurried adjustments, the Rams’ defense was dominant overall against Walker, holding the Wildcats to 162 total yards and intercepting two passes.
“We had our best two practices of the week last week on Tuesday and Wednesday as far as attention to detail with the kids,” Seibold said. “The kids focus level, their willingness to practice full speed, we had our best two practices of the week.
"I think the results on Friday were a result of the way that we prepared during the week. The weeks that we have prepared well, we’ve played tremendously well. The weeks that we did not have great weeks of preparation, we didn’t do very well.”