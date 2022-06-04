With quarterback Chantz Ceaser recovering from injury, the Carencro Bears focused on the basics during spring football practice.
The Bears didn't use their full allotment of 10 spring practices but got in seven quality sessions.
"I thought spring went well," coach Tony Courville said. "As a coaching staff, we feel good about this team. The kids have bought in, and this summer will be critical.
"We pride ourselves on our physicality, but in the same breath, we had to be cautious because we're low in numbers with around 60 players on the roster."
Ceaser, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 8 against Brother Martin, is expected to be ready for action when the Bears kick off their 2022 season at Alexandria.
"Chantz is doing fine," Courville said of the 6-foot-3, 205-pound rising senior, who was on pace to both rush and pass for over 1,000 yards
"One thing about him is that he's worked his tail off to get back healthy."
Ceaser's passing ability helps the Bears keep defenses from loading the box against their veer offense.
At running back, the Bears will feature a trio of juniors in Kennon Ryan, Cashmire Batiste and Joni Martin, who will play both sides of the ball.
A first-team all-district defensive back as a sophomore, Martin intercepted four passes while averaging more than five yards per carry.
"Martin is a hell of a football player," Courville said. "Last year, he was a cornerback. This year he'll be at free safety where he'll make all the checks and calls, and make sure all the guys are in the right place.
"He's a student of the game who works hard 100% of the time."
Offensive linemen Israel Jolivette and Gregory Bush are returning starters, and tight end Kameron Cyprien is expected to have a breakout season.
Jolivette is a three-year starter, while Bush has ideal size at 6-foot-4, 325-pounds. Cyprien (6-3, 215, sophomore) ran on Carencro's 4 X 100 and 4 X 200 relay teams.
"Cyprien will set the edge when we run," Courville said. "He's a very dominant physical blocker with speed and agility. He played a lot last year where we flexed him out at receiver. He can take the top off the secondary."
Defensive end/linebacker Ethan Guidry was a second-team all-district selection as a junior and is also the president of his class. He'll be joined up front by returning starters Kenwine Bruno and Keevon George. At linebacker, junior Khaleb Celestine is a prospect to watch.
George (6-0, 245) was a state runner-up in powerlifting, while Bruno may have had the best spring of any Bear, according to Courville.
"We have to stay healthy," Courville said. "Our young guys will need to mature quickly. We're moving up to Class 5A, but we've been playing 5A teams in non-district."