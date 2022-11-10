The Notre Dame Pios are the defending Division IV state champions, but through the first 3 sets of their quarterfinal match Thursday, it appeared as if their reign was going to end.
However, then in games 4 and 5, the Pios showed how experience, resiliency and heart of a champion can help a team overcome adversity.
Behind stellar performances from Olivia Hensgens and Ellen Cormier, the Pios (29-16) rallied back to claim the match in 5 sets, 25-21, 23-25, 20-25, 25-23 and 15-6 over Calvary Baptist to advance to the semifinals.
With the win, the Pios will face No. 1-seed Newman on Court 1 at 1:40 p.m. on Friday in the Division IV semifinals.
“Calvary Baptist were pretty good,” Pios coach Waylon Young said. “I think they were a little better than they looked on film. They gave us everything we wanted. But I’m proud of our girls.”
Hensgens finished with a team-high 14 kills and 28 digs, while Cormier, who helped the Pios break the fifth and deciding set open recorded 5 aces and 14 digs.
“We knew it would be a challenge,” said Cormier, who was serving with the Pios scored 8 straight points in Game 5 to give Notre Dame a 10-3 lead. “There was definitely pressure, but I felt we handled it well as a team. I knew what I had to do. Coach put me in for a reason and I just told myself my team needed me.”
In addition to Hensgens and Cormier, the Pios top performers were Gracie Bearb (4 aces, 21 assists), Kennedy Prejean (4 kills), Addy Hazlet (3 blocks), Allie Gray (3 blocks), and Annabelle Pitts (17 assists).
“We just weren’t playing very good,” Young said. “Between the second and third sets, we had 14 missed serves and had loss by a total of 5 points. It is hard to win with those serving errors.”
But seeing how the Pios responded to the challenge of adversity left Young quite impressed.
“We’ve been in 2 identical games like this prior to this game, this year and we won both of them,” Young said. “I just told the girls we have been here before. We flipped the lineup just to get a spark and it worked.”