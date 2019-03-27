There was a point where St. Thomas More softball coach Andria Waguespack legitimately feared the Cougars’ program — one that has won seven state championship since the turn of the century, including four under Waguespack — would eventually dissolve.
That was only a few years ago, but you wouldn't know it based on the amount kids listed on the current roster.
STM now suits up 20 players. Only two of them are seniors, pitchers Paityn Desormeaux and Emily Landry, and just two are juniors, center fielder Molli Perry and left fielder Meredith Perry. So even if STM didn’t add anymore players to its roster over the next two years, it wouldn’t be in danger of fielding a team.
And it isn’t as if the Cougars had fallen on hard times before that. Sure, they had a down year in 2017, posting their first losing record since 1997, but they still won a playoff game. STM rebounded in 2018 by winning their first outright district championship in four years and advancing to the state tournament. The Cougars went toe-to-toe with two-time defending champion Parkview Baptist in the Division II semifinals before losing 12-10.
But the Cougars’ ability to maintain a high-level play, including their current 15-5 record with less than two weeks left in the 2019 regular season, hasn’t been accomplished without effort. It required Waguespack to be proactive when the collapse of the program seemed realistic.
You don’t have to look any further then 2017, when STM had 13 players on its roster, to see the trend that concerned Waguespack.
There’s several factors that have contributed to diminishing roster numbers across several high school programs in the area, but chief among was the sudden lack of softball programs at feeder schools. The specialization of certain athletes — ones that play only one sport and do so year-around — hasn’t helped either.
Because of that, Waguespack decided to create a summer softball club for athletes in junior high around the time her current sophomore class was in the seventh grade. It was open to any player from the area that was interested, but Waguespack targeted girls who were enrolled at STM’s feeder schools.
“That group has been together for a while, and they all come from different feeder schools,” Waguespack said. “We just taught them basics and played some games and kept them playing. At the same time, they were able to still go play volleyball, basketball and soccer and do all of their stuff. We made it to where they could do all of those things and still play.”
Though Waguespack no longer runs this program, it paying dividends today. STM has 12 sophomores on its current roster, and half them see significant playing time. That includes her catcher and entire infield.
“We were able to keep them playing once they got to high school,” Waguespack said. “Because before then, we were down to 13. It was getting to a point where, man, we weren’t sure we were going to have enough. So our whole goal with that group was just to, ‘OK, let’s try to make it to where we have enough kids to continue the program.’”
At least in the short term, the program’s future doesn’t seem in doubt, and that group of sophomores have “come a long way,” Waguespack said. Aside from shortstop Madison Prejean, who started as a freshman, three other sophomores have emerged -- right fielder Miia Bailey, catcher Hannah Parker and second baseman McKenzie McDaniel.
Bailey has been the third piece of what’s been a strong outfield unit for STM, led by Perry twins. Neither Perry sister played in the outfield last season, but both moved to positions that are more natural fits. The addition of Bailey has made the unit that much faster and athletic.
“She’s been a compliment to the twins out there,” Waguespack said. “She has a good step in the outfield and has some quickness, but she’s been a really good team player, doing the things we need her need to do. Whatever it is at the plate, whatever we need her to do defensively, she’s been really good for us.”
Parker has fought through an injury to be a mainstay behind the plate and in the middle of the Cougars’ order.
“She’s just worked really hard to even be able to be in that position,” Waguespack said.
Of the three new sophomores standouts, McDaniel is the unlikeliest. Waguespack actually cut McDaniel her freshman year but later invited her back on the team. She, like sophomore third baseman Samantha Heinen, worked tirelessly to improve her game and earned a spot as a starting middle infielder.
“If you would have told me that a year ago, I would said, ‘Hell no. There’s no way’” Waguespack said of McDaniel. “But she just has a passion for the game and has just really worked hard and embraced that work.”