Travis Blaize, who is currently at Fort Knox, Kentucky, for leadership training with the Army National Guard, recently received some good news during his stint away from home.
The 32-year-old Abbeville native learned that he had been hired as the new football coach at Westminster Christian Academy.
"I interviewed before I left to come here," said Blaize, who previously served as Vermilion Catholic's offensive coordinator. "I was here, waiting to see if I got the job. IIn my second week here, Westminster called and said they were going to ease my mind - that I got the job.
"I was on speaker phone when I got the call. A guy from Minnesota was sitting beside me. This guy I barely know was shaking me and congratulating me. It was a really cool moment."
Although Blaize had to keep the news under wraps until Westminster issued the official word via a press release, he was able to inform his father, legendary coach Ossie Blaize.
"My dad is my role model and my hero," Blaize said. "It was an emotional moment when we talked about it. I was in class when I learned that I got the job and had to wait several hours before I could call my dad.
"I was getting impatient and itching in my chair because I wanted to call him right away. I've always been his number one fan. Other than kissing my wife and baby, what I look forward to the most after games is his analysis. I expect he'll be at some Crusaders games next season."
Westminster, which ran the Wing-T offense under previous coach Patrick Clarkston, will be transitioning to the spread offense under Blaize.
"Coach Clarkston is all class," Blaize said. "He was gracious enough to add me onto the team's Hudl account so I could evaluate the players Westminster has coming back.
"I'm excited about the kids I have to work with. It's a talented group. When you don't have a lot of kids on the roster, you either have to be a ball-control offense or play in space to protect your kids, and I'm comfortable with playing in space."
Blaize's wife, Caitlin, is a first-grade teacher at Westminster's Lafayette campus.
"Everybody talks about the most important person on their team," he said. "Mine is my wife. She supports me every step of the way."
During the interview process, Westminster athletic director Robert Turnage shared his vision for the future with Blaize.
"We have similar visions about what it takes to be successful," Blaize said. "I will incorporate the faith environment into my coaching style. Coach Clarkston left me in position to be successful with a schedule for next year that is fair.
"I want to see the kids make big strides during the summer and during the season with what I call 'Gaintaining.' We're going to lift weights during the season and get quality reps. Our kids play a lot of other sports, so we'll create a program that is beneficial to all the kids and coaches."
Westminster is in Division IV, which means that the Crusaders could conceivably meet up with Vermilion Catholic one day in the playoffs.
"We want to have a winning record and make the playoffs," Blaize said. "Our short-term goals are to protect the house and have a winning record at home. Division IV is very competitive. If our paths crossed in the playoffs, there aren't many defensive coordinators I'd be nervous about facing, but Cory Brodie at VC is a mad genius.
"If we did see VC in the playoffs, I'd be ecstatic. The school is all class. The principal, Mike Guilbeau, is incredible. VC has a tight, family environment. A lot of parents told me they're sad to see me go, but they're glad to see me succeed."