Kylin Wheeler mug

Rayne's Kylin Wheeler delivered one of the top performances of the season in a wild road win over LaGrange on Friday.

Kylin Wheeler, Rayne

The Wolves’ sophomore had a night to remember with 10 carries for 129 yards and a TD, seven receptions for 130 yards and two more scores, as well as kickoff returns of 85 and 75 for TDs.

Landon Baptiste, Southside

The Sharks’ quarterback spearheaded a dominating 451-yard rushing performance in the win over Sulphur by running for 192 yards and a score on 11 carries.

Delian Mallery, St. Martinville

The Tigers’ free safety sparked a defensive uprising during a 35-25 road upset of defending state champion St. Charles with eight total tackles, two pass breakups, a breakup and an interception he returned to the 1.

Ja’Kaylib Anderson, Lafayette High

The Lions’ running back had a huge night in a heartbreaking 42-41 loss at Sam Houston, rushing for 298 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. He had TD runs of 20, 33 and 66 yards.

Cy Newland, Teurlings

Nose guard isn’t a position with gaudy statistics, but Teurlings coach Dane Charpentier said no player played a bigger role in the 21-17 win over LCA than Newland with his “relentless play every play.”

Email Kevin Foote at kfoote@theadvocate.com.

View comments