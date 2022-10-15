Kylin Wheeler, Rayne
The Wolves’ sophomore had a night to remember with 10 carries for 129 yards and a TD, seven receptions for 130 yards and two more scores, as well as kickoff returns of 85 and 75 for TDs.
Landon Baptiste, Southside
The Sharks’ quarterback spearheaded a dominating 451-yard rushing performance in the win over Sulphur by running for 192 yards and a score on 11 carries.
Delian Mallery, St. Martinville
The Tigers’ free safety sparked a defensive uprising during a 35-25 road upset of defending state champion St. Charles with eight total tackles, two pass breakups, a breakup and an interception he returned to the 1.
Ja’Kaylib Anderson, Lafayette High
The Lions’ running back had a huge night in a heartbreaking 42-41 loss at Sam Houston, rushing for 298 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. He had TD runs of 20, 33 and 66 yards.
Cy Newland, Teurlings
Nose guard isn’t a position with gaudy statistics, but Teurlings coach Dane Charpentier said no player played a bigger role in the 21-17 win over LCA than Newland with his “relentless play every play.”