Undefeated Church Point rolls into the Class 3A football semifinals on Friday behind the strength of a dominant defense.

During the regular season, the No. 4 Bears (8-0) allowed an average of 15 points per game.

In the playoffs, defensive coordinator Rob Pool's group clamped down in wins over No. 29 Mansfield, No. 20 Brusly and No. 5 St. James.

Powered by defensive linemen Tony Gibson, Javen Gibson and Jamarrion Citizen, along with linebacker Dylan Stelly, the Bears have surrendered a total of 13 points in the postseason.

"We have good players," Pool said. "They're able to get off blocks. They're able to retain a lot of information so we've been able to give people a lot of different looks.

"We play fast and with energy and confidence. The guys have all the intangibles you need to have a good defense."

Church Point dethrones St. James in securing historic trip to state semifinals No. 4-seeded Church Point defeated the No. 5 and defending state champion St. James Wildcats 14-7 in the Class 3A quarterfinals in Church Poin…

Led by wide receiver Shazz Preston, who is rated as the No. 1 junior in Louisiana by ESPN, St. James was averaging more than 35 points per game before the Wildcats lost 14-7 to Church Point.

"They had the recruits, but we just approached them like any other team," said the 6-foot-1, 305-pound Gibson, who has 36 solo stops, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and 13 quarterback hurries this season.

"Coach Pool shows us a lot of different formations and plays that make us better as a defense. He lets up three up front play our own way without changing the defense too much, and that allows our linebackers to run free."

Church Point frustrated the St. James offense by consistently making big stops on first down.

"I thought we were able to control the box at times, which put them in second down and long," Pool said. "That opens up the defensive playbook to where you can do a lot of different things.

"And that makes their offense one-dimensional. When somebody is able to move the ball, it's 50-50 to where they can run or pass. But if you can stop them on first down, you can make them throw."

Pool said his three-man defensive front has been the catalyst for the unit's success.

Church Point defense proves its point in 22-0 victory over Brusly BRUSLY — Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux said his defense hasn’t gotten enough credit for their performance this season, but after Fri…

"Javen, Jamarrion and Tony make the linebackers' job a lot easier," he said. "If you can control the line of scrimmage, you can keep your linebackers clean.

"You can create a pass rush with four rushers. We don't have to take chances and still get pressure on the quarterback."

The defensive line has allowed Stelly to roam mostly unhindered from his linebacker position. The 6-1, 205-pound senior has 30 solo tackles, 27 assists and three pass break-ups.

"To be a leader on the field, you have to have the ability to make plays," Pool said. "Dylan and Tony are really good players.

"When they make a play, it really energizes the defense. Everybody wants to follow them because they're outstanding players."

Church Point coach J.C. Arceneaux applauded Pool, who was at Lafayette High last year.

"When I interviewed Rob, the big thing was I wanted to stay as close as possible to what we had been doing on defense because we had seven starters coming back," Arceneaux said.

"Rob accepted that. He adapted his style to what we already had in place, and he's put his own stamp on it with the coverages we play. He's added some blitzes and different pressures. He's stayed within the system, but made it his own. His relationship with the kids is second to none."

Church Point hosts No. 9 Madison Prep on Friday. The Baton Rouge-based Chargers are 8-2 with a forfeit loss in Week 1 to Istrouma.

"The key is for us to go in with the same mindset we had last week," Gibson said. "To play as a team with nobody making it about themselves. We're all fighting for one goal."