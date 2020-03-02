The Carencro, Cecilia and Crowley boys basketball teams have something in common, and it’s more than just the first letter of the schools’ names.
Although all three might have envisioned playing at home in the second round of the playoffs, none thought their seasons would go quite like they did.
Nevertheless, the Class 4A Bears and Bulldogs and the Class 3A Gents will host a postseason game Tuesday after winning on the road in the first round. At this point, each believes they have nothing to lose.
“The phrase we kind of use amongst coaches is we’re playing with house money right now,” Carencro coach Chris Kovatch said.
In the case of No. 29 Cecilia, the Bulldogs might be in the best position to advance to the quarterfinals after upsetting No. 4 Assumption 55-52 Friday. The Bulldogs (15-18) host No. 13 Helen Cox at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The most remarkable part of the Bulldogs’ upset of the Mustangs is that they entered the playoffs having lost 13 of their last 15 games. A once promising 12-4 start took a dramatic, inexplicable turn with several one or two-possession losses, said Cecilia coach Marty Lewis.
“During that losing streak, we were all frustrated,” Lewis said. “The coaches were frustrated. I was frustrated. The players were frustrated. But I told them we just got to keep working hard, and good things are going to happen. It’s going to fall our way. You got to stay at it.”
Lewis’ squad finished the regular season on a high note, snapping a 10-game losing streak by beating district rival Livonia.
“Going to Assumption, I felt good,” Lewis said. “I felt we could play with them. Basically I feel we can play with anybody. We played Peabody already. We played Breaux Bridge twice, and both games were decided by four points. We played a really tough schedule. We played STM, and it was tied at halftime.
“So we’re a tested team. It’s just unexplainable that we were losing those close games. But we turned it around in time.”
As No. 17 seeds, Carencro and Crowley’s first-round road victories against No. 16s are not total surprises, but neither thought they would be traveling for the first round. At the beginning of the school year, well before his team’s season was derailed by injuries, Kovatch said he thought his team’s matchup with Peabody would come deep in the postseason.
“Honestly, our mindset was that it was going to come down to us and Peabody in the end,” said Kovatch, who led his team to a state title in 2018. “We thought we’d be contending for a state championship again.”
Now, the No. 1 Warhorses (31-3) head to Carencro for a second-round game, and the Bears (12-15) are considerable underdogs, especially without UL signee Joseph Charles in the lineup.
“We’ve played so many tough games,” Kovatch said. “In terms of Peabody, it’s just another name in the list of awesome teams that we’ve played this year. But they do bring in some unique challenges.
“Out of the top eight kids they play, I think seven of them are seniors. Peabody always has one or two kids that can absolutely light it up from anywhere. This year, there’s at least four of them that can just light it up anywhere, any time, in any means. They definitely present some challenges.”
But after losing five of their past seven games, including falling at Westgate at the end of the regulation to close the regular season, Kovatch will take the 59-56 win at Neville in the first round.
“From so many different standpoints,” Kovatch said. “it was just relieving.”
The Gents, on the other hand, ended up ranked 17th despite going 20-8 in the regular season and winning District 6-3A. A pair of wins against No. 10 St. Martinville in league play, including one to close the regular season, didn’t do much for Crowley in the power rankings. Now the Gents will entertain No. 1 Bossier (31-3) in the second round.
The first-round matchup at No. 16 South Beauregard was no cakewalk, either. The Gents fell behind after they settled for too many jump shots and got in foul trouble, but they rallied to win 65-58 by playing to their size. In some ways, Crowley treated the game as if they were the favorite, said Gents coach Jason Lewis.
“The scary thing to me was those guys hustled,” Lewis said of the Knights. “They did all the little things right. They ran the floor well. They were a smaller version of us, in a sense.”
“Sometimes you overlook an opponent,” Lewis added, “and I think that was part of our problem.”
But they certainly won’t be overlooking Bossier, last year's Class 4A runner-up.
“It’s going to be exciting,” Lewis said. “Now you’ve got to get the excitement out of the way. The next thing is we’ve got to slow the game down. We’ve got to take the air out of the ball in a sense, because if we get in a race with them, it’s over with. We lose that race.”