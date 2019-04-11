Vermilion Parish Relays
(At J.H. Williams Middle School, Abbeville)
GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS
1. North Vermilion 124.5, 2. Delcambre 124, 3. Kaplan 118.5, 4. Erath 90, 5. Abbeville 74, 6. Vermilion Catholic 55.
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Gloryyona Walker, ABB, 12.69; 2. Jamyrie White, ABB, 12.88; 3. Emily Gislaire, VC, 13.24.
200 – 1. Gloryyona Walker, ABB, 26.85; 2. Jamyrie White, ABB, 26.90; 3. Emily Gislaire, VC, 27.82.
400 – 1. Jace Myers, NV, 1:03.18; 2. Gabby Hulin, NV, 1:04.41; 3. Isabel Esteb, ERA, 1:05.94.
800 – 1. Erin Lotief, KAP, 2:36.30; 2. Chloe Hernandez, DEL, 2:36.62; 3. Megan Guarino, VC, 2:38.81.
1600 – 1. Gabrielle Marceaux, KAP, 5:54.80; 2. Heather Green, ERA, 5:54.94; 3. Kayla Veronie, NV, 5:54.99.
3200 – 1. Chloe Hardin, ERA, 13:00.28; 2. Gabrielle Marceaux, KAP, 13:29.48; 3. Catherine Sonnier, ERA, 13:38.
100H – 1. Amalie Bouton, DEL, 15.74; 2. Celine Auzenne, NV, 17.65; 3. Natalie Hargrave, KAP. 18.02.
300H – 1. Nyheila Ellis, DEL, 48.24; 2. Celine Auzenne, NV, 53.50; 3. Natalie Hargrave, KAP, 54.46.
GIRLS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Abbeville (Quinisha Wilkins, Gloryyona Walker, Keiona Callier, Jamyrie White), 50.65; 2. Erath, 53.43; 3. Kaplan 53.50.
4x200 – 1. Abbeville (Quinisha Wilkins, Gloryyona Walker, Lyla Fletcher, Jamyrie White), 1:48.85; 2. Delcambre, 1:50.91; 3. North Vermilion, 1:51.85.
4x400 – 1. Delcambre (Chloe Hernandez, Kamryn Darby, Kelsea Monceaux, Nyheila Ellis), 4:19.80; 2. North Vermilion, 4:28.60; 3. Abbeville, 4:37.90
4x800 – 1. Erath (Chloe Hardin, Heather Green, Lauren Sonnier, Catherine Sonnier), 10:54.15; 2. Kaplan, 1:03.87; 3. North Vermilion, 11:30.02.
GIRLS FIELD EVENTS
PV – 1. Karyln Trahan, KAP, 11-6; 2. McKenzie Sigur, ERA, 9-6; 3. Amalie Bouton, DEL, 9-0.
LJ – 1. Je’ Johnnie, KAP, 15-7; 2. Katelyn Cormier, NV, 15-3; 3. Jaida LaCombe, KAP, 14-5.25.
TJ – 1. Je’ Johnnie, KAP, 33-1; 2. Jasmine Broussard, KAP, 31-10.5; 3. Katie Bares, ERA, 31-6.5.
SP – 1. Johna Lewis, NV, 35-3; 2. Whisper Reyes, ERA, 32-9.5; 3. Chloe Hernandez, DEL, 31-7.
DIS – 1. Chloe Hernandez, DEL, 114-4.5; 2. Sage Richoux, VC, 104-6; 3. Johna Lewis, NV, 98-10.5.
JAV – 1. Abigail Lopez, NV, 118-9; 2. Sage Richoux, VC, 103-6; 3. Alyssa Clement, DEL, 98-3.
HJ – 1. Amalie Bouton, DEL, 5-0; 2. Nyheila Ellis, DEL, 4-10; 3. Katelyn Cormier, NV, 4-6.
BOYS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Abbeville 134, 2. Vermilion Catholic 107, 3. Kaplan 97, 4. Erath 96, 5. Delcambre 74, 6. North Vermilion 67, 7. Gueydan 5.
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Blair Turner, VC, 11.02; 2. Nick Perro, ABB, 11.18; 3. Braedon Williams, ABB, 11.28.
200 – 1. Blair Turner, VC, 22.66; 2. Kente Charles, ABB, 22.71; 3. Nick Perro, ABB, 22.72.
400 – 1. Ethan Wiltz, NV, 50.59; 2. Micah Istre, NV, 51.56; 3. Rashad Cormier, ABB, 53.59.
800 – 1. Javien Broussard, DEL, 2:07.47; 2. Timothy Campbell, ABB, 2:07.49; 3. Bryce Davenport, ERA, 2:11.62.
1600 – 1. Timothy Campbell, ABB, 4:47.49; 2. Joel Allen, ERA, 4:50.40; 3. Javien Broussard, DEL, 4:50.62.
3200 – 1. Jason LeBlanc, ERA, 10:59.20; 2. Joel Allen, ERA, 11:05.30; 3. Dylan Trahan, NV, 11:05.90.
110H – 1. Quinton LeBlanc, VC, 16.11; 2. Chad Celestine, ABB, 16.14; 3. Azaylan Boudreaux, ABB, 17.62.
300H – 1. Braedon Williams, ABB, 40.65; 2. Azaylan Boudreaux, ABB, 42.24; 3. Moe Maxille, VC, 43.87.
BOYS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Abbeville (Nick Perro, Kente Charles, Azaylan Boudreaux, Braedon Williams), 43.81; 2. Vermilion Catholic, 44.18; 3. North Vermilion, 44.82.
4x200 – 1. Abbeville (Deion Williams, Kente Charles, Azaylan Boudreaux, Braedon Williams), 1:30.84; 2. North Vermilion, 1:33.06; 3. Delcambre, 1:35.68.
4x400 – 1. North Vermilion (Micah Istre, Jose Valenzuela, Benny Freeman, Ethan Wiltz), 3:33.90; 2. Delcambre, 3:36.00; 3. Erath, 3:46.90.
4x800 – 1. Erath (Blaze Bright, Javien Delasbour, Joel Allen, Jason LeBlanc), 9:02.14; 2. Kaplan, 9:54.65; 3. Delcambre, 10:10.21.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
HJ – 1. Reginald Poole, KAP, 6-5; 2. Quinton Marshall, VC, 5-6; 3. Blair Turner, VC, 5-6.
PV – 1. Luke Pacetti, DEL, 13-6; 2. Adam Kibodeaux, KAP, 8-6; 3. Ethan Motty, VC, 8-0.
LJ – 1. Blair Turner, VC, 20-8.5; 2. Quinton Marshall, VC, 20-2.75; 3. Reginald Poole, KAP, 20-1.
TJ – 1. Reginald Poole, KAP, 43-4.5; 2. Javon Matthews, DEL, 40-11; 3. Billy Istre, ABB, 40-7.
SP – 1. Jax Harrington, ERA, 49-11; 2. Curtis Cormier, ERA, 42-10.5; 3. Gabe Broussard, KAP, 42-4.5.
DIS – 1. Logan Roy, KAP, 148-3; 2. Jax Harrington, ERA, 146-11; 3. Austin Hebert, ERA, 116-11.
JAV – 1. Andre Gaspard, KAP, 156-6; 2. Jean-Paul Lemaire, VC, 152-7; 3. Ashton Gaspard, KAP, 141-0.