St. Thomas More football program has won at least seven regular-season games every year over the last decade, and and during that span the Cougars losing back-to-back games only three times (2009, 2012 and 2016).
But STM coach Jim Hightower doesn’t have any specific message to his players when one loss turns into two. Despite losing an epic 52-50 game to Class 5A power Catholic-Baton Rouge in Week 5, STM retained its No. 1 ranking in the 4A state poll heading into a district opener against Westgate, a team it had beaten 71-20 in 2018.
The Cougars (4-2, 0-1) ended up losing to Tigers 24-21, putting them behind the eight ball in a district they were heavily favored to win.
“Every week is a new week, whether you win or you lose,” Hightower said. “You just got to get ready for the next game. We really don’t harp on that too much. Every week is different. Monday you wipe the slate clean, whether you won or you lost. You learn from what you can from that game, that experience, and then you move on.”
The Cougars will attempt to move on to a rivalry game against Teurlings Catholic after a turbulent week for the school. A student was arrested on a count of aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon after allegedly trying to poison another student with a drain cleaner chemical on Oct. 9.
“I think any effect it had on (the team) was last week when we were in the middle of it,” Hightower said of the incident. “This week we were going on about our business.”
Hightower said the Cougars have had a “great” week of practice, although fixing any mistakes from the Westgate game didn’t boil down to one thing. Westgate, which booted a go-ahead field goal with 2:07 remaining, held the Cougars’ prolific passing game to 52% passing with an interception.
“A little bit of everything,” Hightower said of what his team needed to correct. “We need to block a little better up front. We had a couple of opportunities to make plays that we didn’t make. Just little things. There wasn’t one thing that stood out.”
The Rebels (4-2, 0-1) are also coming off a district-opening loss, a 31-27 decision against Carencro. Despite scoring 13 unanswered points in the second half, Teurlings committed five turnovers and also turned the ball over on downs once.
Still, Hightower recognizes how difficult it can be to defend the Rebels.
“They’re very dynamic on offense,” Hightower said. “They’re definitely throwing the ball a good bit. They’re able to run it. The Larkin (Spring) boy does a good job of running — kind of reminds me of our backs (Noah Frederick and Tobin Thevenot).
“Defensively, their box seems to be real strong. They’ve got some experienced linebackers. They’re a typical Teurlings team in that they’re physical, they play hard, they don’t ever stop and they’re well-coached. They’re going to be in the right places. They don’t kill themselves easily. You have to go out and make things happen.”