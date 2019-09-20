ACA.stmbarbhsfb5.091519
Buy Now

St. Thomas More's Peyton Breaux (3) fights for yardage against Barbe's Josh Ryan during their high school football game at Cougar Stadium on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Lafayette, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted. 

Thursday, Sept. 19

Opelousas Catholic 42, Port Barre 0

Individual stats

RUSHING - OC: Jesse Roy 8-29, TD; Ethan Fourrier 6-22; Ronal Patin 2-6. PB: Andre Tremble 5-8; Kyeron Malveaux 9-10; Evan Hatten 1-3; Joseph Pickney 7-22; Gavin Grimmett 5-14; Parker Speyrer 5-4; Dah'Mond Thomas 12-32.

PASSING - OC: Roy 8-23-1, 215 yds, 5 TDs. PB: Malveaux 1-14-4, 9 yds.

RECEIVING - OC: Cade Theriot 4-57, TD; Keon Coleman 3-104, 3 TDs; Ronal Patin 1-54, TDs. PB: Thomas 1-9.

RECORDS: OC 3-0; PB 2-1

NEXT: OC hosts Kinder; PB hosts Mamou

Mentorship Academy 60, North Central 0

RECORDS: NC 0-2; MA 1-0

NEXT: NC hosts VP; MA at Parkview Baptist

Friday, Sept. 20

Games start at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed. Radio information listed in parentheses. 

Lafayette Christian at Acadiana (1420-AM)

RECORDS: LCA 2-0; ACA 2-0

NEXT: LCA hosts St. Helena; ACA at Sulphur

RELATEDBewers: First matchup between Acadiana and Lafayette Christian creating plenty of buzz

Comeaux at Notre Dame (106.7-FM)

RECORDS: COM 1-1; ND 2-0

NEXT: COM at Lafayette; ND at Teurlings Catholic

RELATED: Notebook: Pios tangle with another District 3-5A foe

Patterson at Lafayette (97.7-FM)

RECORDS: PATT 1-1; LAF 2-0

NEXT: PATT hosts South Terrebonne; LAF hosts Comeaux

RELATEDRob Pool establishing culture he always wanted at Lafayette High, which is 2-0 for first time since ‘15

Franklin at Southside (107.1-FM)

RECORDS: FRAN 0-2; SSIDE 2-0

NEXT: FRAN hosts Loreauville; SSIDE at Barbe

RELATED: Sharks quarterback Dillon Monette among area's top passers after two weeks

Abbeville at Vermilion Catholic (106.3-FM)

RECORDS: ABB 0-2; VC 1-1

NEXT: ABB hosts Beau Chene; VC at Kaplan

RELATEDCheck out the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's high school football polls for Week 3

Breaux Bridge at St. Martinville (105.1-FM)

RECORDS: BB 2-0; SMSH 1-1

NEXT: BB at Eunice; SMHS at Northside

RELATEDNotebook: After gut-wrenching loss to St. Martinville last year, Breaux Bridge fired up for rematch

Plaquemine at St. Thomas More (103.7-FM)

RECORDS: PLAQ 1-1; STM 2-0

NEXT: PLAQ hosts West St. John; STM hosts Neville

RELATED: STM remains No. 1 in The Acadiana Advocate's Super 10

Teurlings Catholic at Opelousas (96.5-FM)

RECORDS: TC 2-0; OPEL 0-2

NEXT: TC hosts Notre Dame; OPEL at Church Point

RELATEDWhen temperatures are warmest early in the season, quality depth is key, especially on special teams

Carencro at Sam Houston (105.9-FM)

RECORDS: CRO 1-1; SH 2-0

NEXT: CRO hosts Washington-Marion; SH at New Iberia

RELATED: Notebook: Intriguing road trip awaits Bears in Week 3

North Vermilion at Ascension Episcopal (960-AM)

RECORDS: NVERM 1-1; AES 2-0

NEXT: NVERM hosts Erath

Crowley at Cecilia (1450-AM)

RECORDS: CROW 1-1; CEC 0-2

NEXT: CROW hosts Northwest; CEC at Jennings

New Iberia at Westgate

RECORDS: NISH 0-2; WEST 1-1

NEXT: NISH hosts Sam Houston; WEST at Tara

Pine Prairie at Beau Chene

RECORDS: PP 0-2; BC 0-2

NEXT: PP hosts Montgomery; BC at Abbeville

Eunice at Ville Platte

RECORDS: EUN 2-0; VP 1-1

NEXT: EUN hosts Breaux Bridge; VP at North Central

Westlake at Rayne

RECORDS: WLAKE 0-2; RAY 1-1

NEXT: WLAKE at East Feliciana; RAY at Berwick

Kaplan at Church Point

RECORDS: KAP 2-0; CP 0-2

NEXT: KAP hosts Vermilion Catholic; CP hosts Opelousas

Lake Arthur at Iota

RECORDS: LA 1-1; IOTA 2-0

NEXT: LA hosts Vinton; IOTA hosts South Beauregard

Northwest at East Ascension

RECORDS: NWEST 1-1; EA 1-1

NEXT: NWEST at Crowley; EA hosts Warren Easton

Morgan City at Erath

RECORDS: MC 0-2; ERA 1-1

NEXT: MC at Hanson Memorial; ERA at North Vermilion

Barbe at Catholic-New Iberia

RECORDS: BAR 1-1; CHNI 0-2

NEXT: BAR hosts Southside; CHNI at Delcambre

Delcambre at Centerville

RECORDS: DEL 1-1; CENT 2-0

NEXT: DEL hosts CHNI; CENT at Ridgewood

Jeanerette at Gueydan

RECORDS: JEAN 0-2; GUEY 1-1

NEXT: JEAN hosts Ascension Episcopal (Thursday); GUEY at Oberlin

Loreauville at Elton

RECORDS: LOR 1-1; ELT 0-2

NEXT: LOR at Franklin (Thursday); ELT hosts East Beauregard

Avoyelles at St. Edmund

RECORDS: AVOY 1-1; STE 1-1

NEXT: AVOY hosts Winnfield; STE hosts Highland Baptist (Thursday)

Hanson Memorial at Westminster Christian

RECORDS: HAN 0-1; WCA 2-0

NEXT: HAN hosts Morgan City; WCA at Ascension Christian

Grand Lake at Highland Baptist

RECORDS: GLAKE 2-0; HB 1-1

NEXT: GLAKE hosts Merryville; HB at St. Edmund (Thursday)

Saturday, Sept. 21

Northside at Peabody

RECORDS: NSIDE 0-2; PEA 2-0

NEXT: NSIDE hosts SMHS; PEA hosts Alexandria

View comments