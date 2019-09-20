Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Opelousas Catholic 42, Port Barre 0
Individual stats
RUSHING - OC: Jesse Roy 8-29, TD; Ethan Fourrier 6-22; Ronal Patin 2-6. PB: Andre Tremble 5-8; Kyeron Malveaux 9-10; Evan Hatten 1-3; Joseph Pickney 7-22; Gavin Grimmett 5-14; Parker Speyrer 5-4; Dah'Mond Thomas 12-32.
PASSING - OC: Roy 8-23-1, 215 yds, 5 TDs. PB: Malveaux 1-14-4, 9 yds.
RECEIVING - OC: Cade Theriot 4-57, TD; Keon Coleman 3-104, 3 TDs; Ronal Patin 1-54, TDs. PB: Thomas 1-9.
RECORDS: OC 3-0; PB 2-1
NEXT: OC hosts Kinder; PB hosts Mamou
Mentorship Academy 60, North Central 0
RECORDS: NC 0-2; MA 1-0
NEXT: NC hosts VP; MA at Parkview Baptist
Friday, Sept. 20
Games start at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed. Radio information listed in parentheses.
Lafayette Christian at Acadiana (1420-AM)
RECORDS: LCA 2-0; ACA 2-0
NEXT: LCA hosts St. Helena; ACA at Sulphur
RELATED: Bewers: First matchup between Acadiana and Lafayette Christian creating plenty of buzz
Comeaux at Notre Dame (106.7-FM)
RECORDS: COM 1-1; ND 2-0
NEXT: COM at Lafayette; ND at Teurlings Catholic
RELATED: Notebook: Pios tangle with another District 3-5A foe
Patterson at Lafayette (97.7-FM)
RECORDS: PATT 1-1; LAF 2-0
NEXT: PATT hosts South Terrebonne; LAF hosts Comeaux
RELATED: Rob Pool establishing culture he always wanted at Lafayette High, which is 2-0 for first time since ‘15
Franklin at Southside (107.1-FM)
RECORDS: FRAN 0-2; SSIDE 2-0
NEXT: FRAN hosts Loreauville; SSIDE at Barbe
RELATED: Sharks quarterback Dillon Monette among area's top passers after two weeks
Abbeville at Vermilion Catholic (106.3-FM)
RECORDS: ABB 0-2; VC 1-1
NEXT: ABB hosts Beau Chene; VC at Kaplan
RELATED: Check out the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's high school football polls for Week 3
Breaux Bridge at St. Martinville (105.1-FM)
RECORDS: BB 2-0; SMSH 1-1
NEXT: BB at Eunice; SMHS at Northside
RELATED: Notebook: After gut-wrenching loss to St. Martinville last year, Breaux Bridge fired up for rematch
Plaquemine at St. Thomas More (103.7-FM)
RECORDS: PLAQ 1-1; STM 2-0
NEXT: PLAQ hosts West St. John; STM hosts Neville
RELATED: STM remains No. 1 in The Acadiana Advocate's Super 10
Teurlings Catholic at Opelousas (96.5-FM)
RECORDS: TC 2-0; OPEL 0-2
NEXT: TC hosts Notre Dame; OPEL at Church Point
RELATED: When temperatures are warmest early in the season, quality depth is key, especially on special teams
Carencro at Sam Houston (105.9-FM)
RECORDS: CRO 1-1; SH 2-0
NEXT: CRO hosts Washington-Marion; SH at New Iberia
RELATED: Notebook: Intriguing road trip awaits Bears in Week 3
North Vermilion at Ascension Episcopal (960-AM)
RECORDS: NVERM 1-1; AES 2-0
NEXT: NVERM hosts Erath
Crowley at Cecilia (1450-AM)
RECORDS: CROW 1-1; CEC 0-2
NEXT: CROW hosts Northwest; CEC at Jennings
New Iberia at Westgate
RECORDS: NISH 0-2; WEST 1-1
NEXT: NISH hosts Sam Houston; WEST at Tara
Pine Prairie at Beau Chene
RECORDS: PP 0-2; BC 0-2
NEXT: PP hosts Montgomery; BC at Abbeville
Eunice at Ville Platte
RECORDS: EUN 2-0; VP 1-1
NEXT: EUN hosts Breaux Bridge; VP at North Central
Westlake at Rayne
RECORDS: WLAKE 0-2; RAY 1-1
NEXT: WLAKE at East Feliciana; RAY at Berwick
Kaplan at Church Point
RECORDS: KAP 2-0; CP 0-2
NEXT: KAP hosts Vermilion Catholic; CP hosts Opelousas
Lake Arthur at Iota
RECORDS: LA 1-1; IOTA 2-0
NEXT: LA hosts Vinton; IOTA hosts South Beauregard
Northwest at East Ascension
RECORDS: NWEST 1-1; EA 1-1
NEXT: NWEST at Crowley; EA hosts Warren Easton
Morgan City at Erath
RECORDS: MC 0-2; ERA 1-1
NEXT: MC at Hanson Memorial; ERA at North Vermilion
Barbe at Catholic-New Iberia
RECORDS: BAR 1-1; CHNI 0-2
NEXT: BAR hosts Southside; CHNI at Delcambre
Delcambre at Centerville
RECORDS: DEL 1-1; CENT 2-0
NEXT: DEL hosts CHNI; CENT at Ridgewood
Jeanerette at Gueydan
RECORDS: JEAN 0-2; GUEY 1-1
NEXT: JEAN hosts Ascension Episcopal (Thursday); GUEY at Oberlin
Loreauville at Elton
RECORDS: LOR 1-1; ELT 0-2
NEXT: LOR at Franklin (Thursday); ELT hosts East Beauregard
Avoyelles at St. Edmund
RECORDS: AVOY 1-1; STE 1-1
NEXT: AVOY hosts Winnfield; STE hosts Highland Baptist (Thursday)
Hanson Memorial at Westminster Christian
RECORDS: HAN 0-1; WCA 2-0
NEXT: HAN hosts Morgan City; WCA at Ascension Christian
Grand Lake at Highland Baptist
RECORDS: GLAKE 2-0; HB 1-1
NEXT: GLAKE hosts Merryville; HB at St. Edmund (Thursday)
Saturday, Sept. 21
Northside at Peabody
RECORDS: NSIDE 0-2; PEA 2-0
NEXT: NSIDE hosts SMHS; PEA hosts Alexandria