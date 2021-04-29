St. Thomas More will be going for its fifth championship under coach Andria Waguespack when the Division II No. 3 Cougars travel to Sulphur this week for the LHSAA state tournament.
STM (22-8), which 10-run-ruled its two previous playoff opponents, will face No. 2 Haynes Academy (21-6) at 11 a.m. Friday.
"I think we're in a great place," Waguespack said. "We're playing well and firing on all cylinders. This team absolutely has what it takes to hang another (championship) sign on the center-field fence."
The Cougars are averaging more than nine runs per game this year. Catcher Meredith Conzelmann is hitting .500 with six home runs.
"Meredith is a junior who had never hit a home run until this year," Waguespack said. "We haven't had production like this in a long time. We have a good mix of players who make it hard to pitch around.
"This is the most power we've had since Bailey Hemphill, a current All-American at the University of Alabama, hit 21 homers as a freshman on our 2013 team that also included several UL signees."
Other standouts at the plate include Hannah Parker (.462, 13 HR, 60 RBIs), Madison Prejean (.474, 7 HRs), Gabbie Stutes (.421, 2 HRs) and Akili Greene (.381, 5 HRs).
"Our nine-hole hitter, Meredith Fontenot, has a couple of home runs," Waguespack said. "Nellie Townsend, batting in the six-hole, has five."
The Cougars have three top pitchers in Emmie Dowdy, Ava Prejean and Townsend, who won both playoff games.
"All of them bring something different and have combined to get big wins," Waguespack said. "Our team ERA is 3.60 against a lot of big-time competition.
"Nellie has been our go-to. Emmie has been fantastic. She's super-smart and changes the pace effectively. We've used Ava more in a closing role. What a luxury it is to have three of them I can use."
McKenzie McDaniel is one of the few seniors on the STM roster.
"McKenzie has a big voice," Waguespack said. "She plays wherever she is needed. You always hear her voice. It's the glue that binds us together."
Waguespack said her team defense, which has been stellar, could be the key to winning Friday's semifinal game.
"Haynes is a scrappy bunch that is junior heavy," she said. "They have two pitchers, a lefty and a righty. They don't strike out much. It's going to be a seven-inning battle, for sure.
"It could be won or lost by a play or two. Our defense has been consistent. It's one of the better teams I've had in the past several seasons. One of our goals was to increase our fielding percentage, because you win state with defense."
This year's group of Cougars has shown the ability to rally from big deficits to win games. Earlier this month, STM rebounded from a 13-5 deficit to defeat Kaplan.
"My favorite thing is their attitude," Waguespack said. "They don't quit, no matter how many runs we're down. They keep competing. They have that fire in them, which I love. Until the last out, they're going to come at you.
"That's hard to teach. It's innate. In a game against Teurlings, we were down 8-1, and we came back and won. We went down to Walker and did the same thing. In our last playoff game, we were down 2-0 in the first inning and never blinked an eye. That speaks to our strength of character."