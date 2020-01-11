LEROY — If you needed any indication of how important Friday’s 4-2 win against North Vermilion was to the Beau Chene boys soccer team, look no further than where Gators senior forward Adrian Eaglin played during the second half.
Eaglin, named the co-offensive MVP of last year's Division II all-state team, is seeking to break two different scoring records set by former Beau Chene players.
Now at 31 goals on the season and 110 for his career after converting a penalty kick less than a minute into the match against the Patriots, Eaglin inched closer to Juan Carlos Pilicita Brito’s school and Division II record for goals in a season (55) and Brock Hollier’s school record for goals in a career (134).
But securing a victory against North Vermilion, the top-ranked team in Division III, was more important to Eaglin than staying on pace for either record. And not much was easy for Beau Chene against the upstart Patriots.
The Gators entered halftime with a 2-0 lead, but in Vidrine’s eye, the first-half production wasn’t enough. The Gators were playing with a strong wind at their backs during the first 40 minutes of action, and they failed to take advantage.
“We wanted more than two goals in the first half, and we didn’t get it,” Vidrine said. “I thought we came out really lackadaisical in certain areas.”
“We thought we could have scored three or four and kind of put it away,” Vidrine continued. “We just didn’t. I knew we were in trouble at halftime with only two. That wind was killing every ball.”
The Gators ratched up their intensity after halftime, but scoring chances were limited with them playing against the wind in the second half. So knowing defense was the new priority — on top of the fact that Beau Chene’s backline is mostly inexperienced — Eaglin volunteered to move to the midfield.
It’s nothing new for a player Vidrine calls the “most dynamic player he’s ever coached.”
“There’s not a bigger sacrifice than him coming to me saying, ‘Put me in this spot so we can do better as a team,’” Vidrine said. “Because now that we have the forwards that can go score beside him, it makes us even more dangerous.”
The Patriots certainly made a game of it, but the Gators were able to capitalize on two of their precious second-half opportunities to stave off North Vermilion and win their fourth straight match. Sophomore Devin Auzenne provided two of Beau Chene’s four goals, including the game-sealer in stoppage time.
“This was a power-rating treasure chest for both (teams),” Vidrine said. “We’re both at (double-digit) wins right now, (not) counting our ties. We’re batting for No. 1 (in their division). We’re battling for No. 1 in ours. So it was huge.”
Friday’s win might be Beau Chene’s biggest of the season thus far and one that could pay massive dividends when the playoff pairings are announced in early February. The Gators (13-5-2) sat at No. 4 in the Division II power rankings released earlier this week, and they still have another opportunity to boost their power points with a district game against No. 1 St. Thomas More on Jan. 28.
The goal is to avoid playing on the road in the semifinals like Beau Chene did last year against Holy Cross. The Gators lost a 2-1 heartbreaker to the Tigers in 2019, the same team that beat them in the 2018 finals.
It’s far from a surprise that Beau Chene is once again a legitimate contender in Division II. They’ve been to the semifinals six of the last seven years and have a pair of championship game appearances in that span.
But Vidrine acknowledges this season has been “rough” in certain ways. For as much talent as they had returning, they had to replace several key pieces, including all-staters like Alex Auzenne and Braeden Vidrine.
“We have nine seniors — about seven of them play constantly for us — and some young players that are really talented,” Vidrine said. “But they’re having to step their level up. All year, it’s been a constant process getting them up to this level. We’re starting to peak at the right time, I think.”
The aforementioned backline is almost entirely new, with the exception of junior Bryson Noel. All-state midfielder Kaleb Davis was forced to move to center back because of the Gators’ defensive inexperience, but “he’s done amazing job back there,” Vidrine said.
The inexperience of goalkeeper Grant Smith, a three-year starter, does make things more manageable for the Beau Chene defense. Smith provided a key save on a penalty kick in the first half against the Patriots.
“He’s been the glue,” Vidrine said.
Still, Beau Chene relies on the offensive prowess of Eaglin, Devin Auzenne and Devon Boast, the latter of whom recently regained his eligibility.
“Now we have three or four forwards we can use, and we can afford to bring Adrian back in the midfield and help out sometimes,” Vidrine said.