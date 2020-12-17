In a continuation of what’s rapidly become a good playoff rivalry, the No. 1-seeded Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams hope to extend their winning streak to four over No. 5 Destrehan when they meet in the Class 5A state semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Bill Dotson Stadium.

Just a year ago, it was Destrehan giving Acadiana’s dreams of the program’s first undefeated season a scare, before the Wreckin’ Rams survived with an 8-3 victory.

Five years before that, the Rams beat Destrehan 23-7 in the state finals, just one year after defeating the Wildcats 35-7 in the 2013 semifinals.

In 2007, a dynamic Destrehan team beat the Rams 41-21 in the state finals.

“Whenever you think about the standard in Class 5A, Acadiana is always one of the names that’s always in that conversation,” Destrehan coach Marcus Scott said. “You know at some point, no matter which road you take, you’re going to have to face an Acadiana or a Zachary … the usual suspects. We have a lot of respect for their program. Their record speaks for itself.”

Scott is a first-year head coach at Destrehan, but he was the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator in 2016-17 and later brought John Ehret to the semifinals as a head coach.

On paper, Friday’s matchup figures to be a very similar on paper to last year’s meeting in the Superdome.

“I think they’re very similar,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “They’ve got a bunch of guys back on defense. They try to run the football. They’ve got some big backs. The quarterback can run and they’ve got a couple decent receivers. They’ve got some of the same guys, but also a similar approach – good defense and run the football.”

The Wildcats (10-1) ride their two running backs – one 230 pounds and the other 205. The Wildcats lost their first game of the season to St. Paul’s with a bit more of a spread approach. Since then, it’s been around running the ball and playing defense.

“We had a sophomore quarterback and we knew we were going to have two good backs, so we wanted to protect the young quarterback a little bit more,” Scott said. “We wanted to have his throws be more off play-action and things of that nature.”

To reach the semifinals, Destrehan beat No. 13 Ruston 6-0 on a Tyler Morton fumble recovery for a touchdown.

“Yeah,” Scott laughed. “This is going to be a short game.”

Of course, the Rams typically oblige to keeping the clock running with their veer running attack – powered by running backs Omiri Wiggins (117-808, 7 TDs), Tyvin Zeno (126-769, 9 TDs) and Kevan Williams (65-757, 5 TDs)

Quarterback Jerimiah Brown continues to play a bigger role as a runner (68-390, 9 TDs), but will mix in a big pass play (18-39-3, 505 yds, 6 TDs) on occasion, like last week’s 47-yarder to right end Sammy Kee.

Scott, for one, doesn’t see Acadiana’s offense as being much more limited than a year ago.

“Offensively, their backs are very capable of making big plays and scoring from all over the field,” he said. “Their quarterback can score any time he touches it.”

McCullough certainly has seen improvement from his offense down the stretch.

“I think we’ve steadily gotten better,” McCullough said. “You have to remember that in normal years, we’d be in the 11th game of the season. I think we’ve steadily gotten better. It’s a different type of offense than last year, but we’ve been playing well.

“I think right now we’re playing as well (offensively) as we have all year.”

Destrehan’s defense, which is only allowing 9.4 points per game and has only allowed more than 20 points twice this season, looks formidable on film again.

“They’ve got some D-lineman back, they’ve got a linebacker back and they’ve got some guys in the secondary back,” McCullough said. “The biggest turnover was their offensive line. They lost some guys there, but now those guys have played a bunch. So honestly it’s pretty much the same looking team they had last year in my opinion.”

The winner will meet the Alexandria-West Monroe winner at 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches in the state finals.

"Destrehan presents a lot of problems,” Acadiana defensive coordinator Kyle Seibold said. “Most of them are just from their sheer size on the defensive line and their athleticism pretty much everywhere. It's going to be a heck of a challenge for us to try to stop those guys.

“We feel like we are capable of doing so in both our regular base package and all of our other packages that we've played this year. Our guys are confident, they understand what we are doing and we're just ready to get after it."