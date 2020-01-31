Constitutional update agenda under item 4.4.4
Item No. 7: Amended by Jason S. Pierre of Walker to allow an increase in the number of days for a principal to submit an appeal to a ruling from five to 15 days. Passed 326-17
Item No. 40: Would have prohibited subvarsity eligibility of ninth-grade students coming from outside traditional attendance zone feeder school. Amended to say students can compete subvarsity if students are in place first day of school where student attended seventh and eighth grade. Passed 288-44.
Item No. 49: Use of seventh and eighth-grade students for Class 1A and below was amended by Lee Hawkins of French Settlement. Allows schools in Class 2A and below to use seventh and eighth-grade students. Failed 220-122 and reverts back to previous wording in constitution. Noted primarily for girls basketball and sports with lower numbers.
General agenda
Item No. 1: LHSAA executive committee proposal to bring select/nonselect schools back together for championships in football, basketball, baseball and softball. Involved a 1.5 multiplier for private schools. enrollment. Failed 230-105.
Item No. 8: Proposal from Brighton’s Kenny Henderson stating all constitutional changes must be approved by the membership. Takes that power away from the executive committee. Passed 275-59.
Item No. 9: Proposal by Catholic-New Iberia’s Stella Arabie and John LeBlanc of Loyola that would allow a principal to designate his/her athletic director to serve as a voting member for LHSAA’s annual convention. Failed 208-139.
Item No. 12: A proposal by North Vermilion’s Tommy Byler to put select/nonselect schools back together in a six-class format for football and eight classes for the other major split sports. Put a 1.25 multiplier on private school enrollment. Passed 179-165, but failed to get the needed two-thirds vote for a constitutional change. Got 52 percent of the vote but needed 67 percent.
Item No. 16: From Shannon Wall, Northwood; Rebecca Wilson, Minden prohibits the LHSAA executive committee from voting on or passing a new districting plan that has not been sent to the membership. Passed 270-34.
Item No. 19: By Rob Howle of Lee would allow a freshman who enters a school outside their attendance zone the eligibility to play varsity in sports for which the school does not offer a subvarsity level, such as swimming. Failed 179-138.
Item No. 23: By Jeremy Gueldner of Vandebilt Catholic. Makes a coach involved in a violation ineligible to coach/work in any game that the student involved in violation must sit out. Passed 251-75.
Item No. 28: By executive committee proposing $5 pay raises for officials in multiple sports, starting with basketball and wrestling in 2020-21 and volleyball in 2021-22. Failed 187-147.