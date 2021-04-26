The Beau Chene Lady Gators have had several trips to the state semifinals in Sulphur under head coach Thad Dickey, but they’re still in search of a state championship appearance.
This year’s Lady Gators team has been strong all season with a trio of senior leaders hungry to not only get to the Class 4A state championship game, but to win it after not having the opportunity to make a playoff run last season due to the COVID cancellation.
The Lady Gators have made the most of their opportunity so far this season, beating Belle Chasse 3-1 to push the No. 2 seed into the semifinals.
“We were fortunate to get a win against a good team,” Dickey said. “Our pitching dominated, and we had timely hitting and played outstanding defense. We took advantage of little mistakes and came out with the win. Our pitching and hitting is what’s gotten us to this point.”
The Lady Gators saw senior pitcher Mallory Pitre dominate in the circle, and she’s been locked in as their ace other than two weeks she missed during the season while quarantined.
“Mallory (Pitre) has been herself all year long,” Dickey said. “She missed a couple games, but she’s been doing her job, and we’ve been playing as complete of a team game this year. We’ve got some things to work on, but as a whole we’ve been playing well as a team.
"It’s going to come down to who’s pitcher is the best versus Tioga and who executes on the field. I wish she (Pitre) would’ve had last season, but we’re excited to see what happens.”
The Lady Gators have had a strong lineup led by seniors Gracie Bellard and Kaitlyn Dickey, and they’ve been complemented by a strong group of underclassmen.
“We have a few girls battling injuries,” Dickey said. “It’s been a long season, so we’ve got to keep them healthy and injury free. The best team will win. Hopefully the offense can keep it going, we’ll be facing two good pitchers. Whoever can make adjustments early and often will determine the outcome.”
The Lady Gators’ senior class of Pitre, Dickey and Bellard are all planning on playing softball at the college level, and they’re looking to take the next step after getting a taste of going to Sulphur as sophomores in 2019.
“All three seniors (Pitre, Dickey and Bellard) made All-State their sophomore year,” Dickey said. “We wish we could’ve played last year, so we set the expectations high this year. It’s down to win or go home, so we’ll have to go out there and give it our best, that’s all we can. Our three seniors kind of lead us a little bit, so hopefully the rest of the team can follow suit.”
The Lady Gators will face No. 3-seeded Tioga in the semifinals Friday afternoon at 3 p.m., with the winner moving on to face either No. 1 North DeSoto or No. 4 Neville Saturday at 3 p.m.
“It would be very special,” Dickey said. “In my 21 years at Beau Chene, the semis is the farthest we’ve gone, so it would be an awesome feeling to win it. It will come down to just putting everything together at one time. It would be special, but at the end of the day, we’ve just been keeping it simple. We’re going to treat it like it’s a regular game, we don't want to make the game bigger than it is.
"The cream will rise to the top. Any of the top four teams can beat anyone. They’re excited, and we’re looking to our young kids gaining that experience.”