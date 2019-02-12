The number most people will focus on is 93.
That’s the number of goals the Teurlings Catholic girls soccer team has scored in 24 games this season. The Lady Rebels are averaging roughly four goals per game, and the average has only risen in recent weeks thanks to 38 goals during district play, including three eight-goal outings.
In the Division III playoffs, it’s been more of the same, as second-seeded Teurlings has scored 14 times in two games. After a six-goal outing against seventh-seeded Holy Savior Menard in the quarterfinals, the Lady Rebels (19-2-3) are slated for a semifinal matchup against three-seeded University High at 6 p.m. Friday, searching for its first state championship game appearance since 2012.
Teurlings won back-to-back Division II crowns in 2011 and 2012.
But the number that may get overlooked at times but has been no less important to the Lady Rebels’ success is 10. That’s the number of goals Teurlings has conceded this season.
More impressively, the Lady Rebels have given up just one goal in their past 12 games, which came in a 1-1 draw to Lafayette High in the regular-season finale. Before that, Teurlings hadn’t given up a goal since a 3-2 loss to Loyola Prep.
In total, the Lady Rebels have pitched 16 shutouts this season.
You can’t boil down Teurlings’ stingy defensive efforts to superb goalkeeping or a strong back line. It takes all 11 to what the Lady Rebels have done this season, a mixture of talent and chemistry that comes from years of playing club soccer year-around.
Players in attacking positions have to be ready to assist when pressure mounts, said Teurlings first-year coach David Lapeyrouse.
“I think it definitely is reassuring to the girls up top” Lapeyrouse said. “When they’re working, they know the girls in the back are working as well. At any point that the midfielders or the players up top see that they’re some stress going on, they jump in and help. We’ve good some good defenders and good goalkeeper, but we always want to help them.”
But along with junior keeper Lauryn Starwood, the four on the back line — junior center backs Aime Fontenot and Brooke Daigle and senior outside backs Claire Savoie and Lauren Robichaux — are as good as it gets in the Acadiana area.
Why is that foursome able to stonewall so many teams? It’s more than just technical skills. Instincts play a huge role.
“They do a good job of covering and working for each other, because they’ve got to understand when to step, when to drop and when to interchange with each other in the back four,” Lapeyrouse said. “But our midfielders, they’re part of that defense too. At any point in time, when you watch a game, you’ll see the midfielders dropping back, helping them as well, especially against some of the better competition that you’ll play. We don’t want to defend with four. We want to defend with six, seven, eight.”
Lapeyrouse employs a 4-4-2 formation with his club, meaning four defenders, four midfielders and two strikers. It fits his team for a few reasons, but it starts with personnel.
“It’s all players,” Lapeyrouse said. “You look at what you have. You look at what you doing in training, and ultimately, I decide on the formation that I think is best suitable for the talent and the players we have. Coaches have different styles they like to play, but with this group, we’ve got several attacking players. Emily Sonnier and Cameryn Chretien, they’ve got such good chemistry up top that, for us, the 4-4-2 makes the most sense with our talent.”
But as much as any coach adapts his tactics to his personnel, consistency can be helpful. In the case of a 4-4-2, most of the Lady Rebels were already familiar with it.
“It’s kind of a common formation that a lot of players are very comfortable playing with,” Lapeyrouse said. “Like I said, we have 12, 13, 14 kids that play year-around in club, and I guarantee that they’ve all played significant years in a 4-4-2 formation. So those back four, it’s something that they’re comfortable with. It works well, and I’m not going to change.”
So despite nearly 20 years of coaching experience, Lapeyrouse doesn’t try to overcomplicate things when it comes to defensive strategy, allowing the talent at his disposal to shine through. Even his background as a former college goalkeeper isn’t entirely indicative of why the Lady Rebels allow so few goal-scoring opportunities.
“I played goalkeeper in college, so I feel like I’ve read from the back, forward,” Lapeyrouse said. “But I was always a forward at heart, so I always wanted to play forward. Look, I think it really has a lot to do with the players and the amount of work they put in year-around. That’s what’s allowed them to be successful.
"We’re not recreating the wheel or anything at practice. We’re doing normal stuff that we would do any year. This group just has a good bond with each other. They’re good teammates. They like each other, they respect each other and they have fun. Because of that, they’re able to come out here and be relaxed, be comfortable, and they get results.”