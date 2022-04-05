The St. Louis Catholic girls and Madison Prep boys basketball teams repeated as LHSAA champions this year. Each team was powered by a player who earned top honors in the Louisiana Sports Wrters Association Class 3A All-State teams.
Myca Trail, a UL-Monroe signee, was selected as the girls Outstanding Player after averaging 18.7 points, 7.3 rebs, six steals and three assists per game while leading St. Louis to a 32-3 record and second consecutive Division II championship.
The 5-foot-10 Trail scored 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the championship game.
Madison Prep's Percy Daniels was voted the Outstanding Player on the boys squad. The 6-9 Daniels, a senior, averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds, 5.6 blocked shots and three assists per game. He had 25 points and 14 rebounds in the semifinal game on 10 of 11 shooting.
Madison Prep beat Wossman in the Class 3A final, giving the school a second straight 3A title and eighth overall.
Wossman's Otis Robinson was voted girls Coach of the Year. In his first year, Robinson helped the Wildcats improve from seven wins to Class 3A champions.
Hannan's Errol Gauff was selected boys Coach of the Year after leading the Hawks to their first state title.
The Hawks had just two seniors and made their first boys state final appearance in school history.
Hannan has a first team selection in freshman Drew Timmons, who averaged 17.1 and 7.8 rebounds per game.
BOYS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Percy Daniels Madison Prep 6-9 Sr. 18.0
Albert Shell Wossman 6-3 Sr. 15.4
Joseph Manning Bossier 6-2 Sr. 17.7
Drew Timmons, Hannan 6-4 Fr. 17.1
Treyfontay Alford S.B. Wright 6-3 Sr. 24.6
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Bryson Hardy St. Louis 6-2 Sr. 19.6
Dez’mond Perkins Madison Prep 6-6 Sr. 19.0
Troy Cole Donaldsonville 6-4 Sr. 17.0
Courtney McCarthy Richwood 6-5 Jr. 32.0
Christian Ferguson B.T. Washington-NO Sr. 6-5 19.0
Outstanding player: Percy Daniels, Madison Prep
Coach of the Year: Erroll Gauff, Hannan
Honorable mention
Curtis Deville, Iowa; JaQuevius Thompson, Caldwell; Ja’Kwon Gulley, Caldwell; Jayden Murrell, Grant; Harvey Broussard, St. Martinville; Zaren James, University; Pat Williams, Wossman; Mason Lawless, E.D. White; Collin Coates, University; Kyler Paul, Patterson; Marquis Harris, Bossier; Nick Bailey Mansfield; Grant Kemp, Hannan; Lawrence Forcell, Donaldsonville; Eamon Kelly, De La Salle; AJ Ford, Marksville; Dawson James, Buckeye; Dashawn Ceasar, Iowa; Jamaal Guillory, Westlake; Jeremiah Pierre, Lutcher.
GIRLS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Myca Trail St. Louis 5-10 Sr. 18.7
Paris Guillory St. Louis 5-7 Jr. 18.3
Avery Young Iota 5-7 Sr. 23.0
Allasia Washington Madison Prep 5-8 Sr. 18.9
Da’Naya Ross Wossman 5-8 So. 15.1
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Kaylan Jack Madison Prep 5-6 Sr. 17.1
Aubrey Hoyt Albany 5-10 So. 12.8
Tia Anderson Brusly 5-9 Jr. 17.7
A’yiana Flemings Ursuline 6-2 Jr. 18.5
Isabella April Kenner Discovery 5-10 Sr. 19.6
Outstanding player: Myca Trail, St. Louis
Coach of the Year: Otis Robinson, Wossman
Honorable mention
Keira James, Marksville; Madison Siddle, Grant; Rylie Tate, Caldwell; Caroline Adams, E.D. White; Ramiah Augerson, Wossman; Anrya Wilson, Wossman; Dayla Simon, South Beauregard; Elizabeth Ayers, E.D. White; Imari Simon, St. James; Taylor Perkins, Crowley.