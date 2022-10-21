It takes some time to read the St. Thomas More volleyball team's resume, especially after Thursday's three-set win at home over arch-rival Teurlings Catholic.
Coach Jessica Burke's Cougars are not only the reigning Division II state champions, they're undefeated and generally recognized as the state's overall top program thanks to a win over last year's Division I champion, Dominican.
The Cougars, winners of 80 of 82 sets this season, improved to 32-0 and captured a second straight District 3-II championship with the 25-16, 25-22, 25-21 win over the Rebels.
It was also St. Thomas More's third straight win over the Rebels, who had their eight-straight streak of state titles snapped last year by the Cougars.
"Teurlings is always our big game," Cougars outside hitter AC Froelich said. "To beat them in three sets - that's unheard of - especially since we went to five sets both times last year."
Froelich, who is committed to LSU, accounted for 14 of her team's 34 kills, and Nicholls State commitment Addison Phares added six kills.
Rhyan Mosciotto and Emma Broussard accounted for 27 of the Cougars' 32 assists. Beverly Poiter and Broussard combined for seven of their team's 11 aces, and five different Cougars had at least six digs, led by freshman libero Eleanor Guidry with 10.
In other words, it was a complete team effort by a deep roster that also features senior Eloise Hunter, sophomore Ella Broussard and junior Isabelle Billedeaux, who has stepped into a larger role after senior Emma Warren suffered a season-ending injury at the St. Joseph Tournament.
"Everybody works so hard," Froelich said. "Our setters do extra reps every day. Probably an hour a day extra.
"We transition and approach fast. We keep everything fast, focus on the little things and everything else kind of falls into place."
If there is any pressure with being undefeated, the Cougars didn't show it Thursday. Led by Froelich, who constantly smiled and nodded her head between points, St. Thomas More exuded confidence.
"We're just out there having fun and swinging away," she said. "We want to play our absolute best, and we don't like to make many errors, so we just go out there and ball.
"We definitely could've played cleaner. We made some uncharacteristic errors, but overall I thought we pulled it together and looked really good tonight."
"I thought we played OK," Burke said. "We made too many unforced errors in my opinion. It could've been a bigger spread if we would've gotten more of our serves in, but I guess you can chalk that up to nerves.
"I honestly forgot that we're undefeated. I'm not focused on that. I've made that mistake before. It's not the end game for us, so I don't pay much attention to the fact that we haven't lost yet."
Hayley Hillman's 10 kills and four blocks paced the Rebels (23-8, 4-1). Isabelle Hebert and Anna Claire Hebert combined for 28 of their team's 30 assists, and junior libero Kenley Nanato had 16 digs.
"I'm extremely proud of my crew," Rebels coach Terry Hebert said. "I'm proud of my defense and serve receive. They were out there making plays. We just couldn't put the ball away.
"You give STM the ball enough times, and they're going to score. They have hitters coming at you from every angle and every side of the court. Even though we lost, this is probably the best we've played. That shows how good St. Thomas More is."