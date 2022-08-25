Carencro is confident they’ll be able to successfully throw the football, but during Thursday’s jamboree against St. Martinville, the Bears stuck to what they do best.
They ran the football.
Behind a trio of ball carriers - quarterback Chantz Ceaser, Kennon Ryan Jr. and Cashmire Batiste – along with a big and physical offensive line, the Rebels imposed their will on the Tigers with their rushing attack en route to claiming a 13-12 win.
Ceaser finished with a game-high 66 yards on 11 carries, while Ryan rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Batiste chipped in with 58 yards on 10 carries.
The Bears played from behind throughout the game, as they spotted the Tigers with a 6-0 advantage after a botched snap on a punt attempt was recovered in the end zone by the St. Martinville for a touchdown.
On the ensuing possession, Carencro responded with a 12 play 75-yard drive that was capped by a five-yard touchdown run by Batiste to tie the game 6-6 with 2:31 remaining in the first half.
With the game tied 6-6 going into the second half, the Tigers regained the lead with an opening kickoff return for a touchdown by Steven Blanco. The PAT was blocked, so the Tigers led 12-6 with 9:46 remaining.
Again, the Bears responded with a long, time-consuming drive as they marched 70 yards on 12 plays and capped it with a 26-yard touchdown run by Batiste. The PAT by Jude Doucet was good to give the Bears a 13-12 lead and ultimately the win.
Offensively, the Tigers were led by Blanco (5 rushes for 20 yards) and quarterback Kaden Zenon, who rushed for 24 yards on four carries and completed 2-of-8 passes for 58 yards.
Rebels cruise in shutout
Defense was supposed to be the biggest area of concern for Teurlings Catholic going into this season, considering they will have eight new starters on that side of the ball.
But if Thursday’s performance in the Rebels’ 24-0 shutout victory over Comeaux in the jamboree is a sign of things to come, Teurlings may be even more dangerous than anyone initially thought.
The Rebels’ defense was stout, as they forced three turnovers – all interceptions – one of which they returned for a touchdown and held the Spartans to 0-for-5 on third down conversions. Teurlings didn’t allow the Spartans to record a first down until there was 4:30 remaining in the game.
Offensively, the Rebels benefited from great field position provided by their defense, as they took an early 7-0 lead on an 11-yard touchdown run by receiver Kentrell Prejean.
After extending their lead to 10-0 on a 36-yard field goal by Owen Deboisblanc in the final minutes of the first half, the Rebels put together its most impressive drive of the game to start the second half.
The Rebels went 80 yards on 13 plays and capped it with a two-yard touchdown pass from Preston Welch to KJ James for a 17-0 lead.
Teurlings finished its scoring with an interception by Allan Hayes, who returned it 32 yards for a touchdown to give the Rebels a commanding 24-0 lead with 4:13 remaining in the game. In addition to Hayes, the Rebels had Robert Miller and Trey Parker also record interceptions.
The Rebels were led offensively by running back Tanner Brinkman, who rushed for 66 yards on 13 carries and Welch, who completed 5-of-8 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.
Comeaux’s statistical leader was receiver Jaylon Domingeaux, who finished with a game-high 75 receiving yards on two catches including a 64-yarder late in the game.
Southside's defense shines
A year ago, the Southside Sharks’ calling card was defense and big plays on special teams.
And in their final tune-up before the start of the regular season, the Sharks looked sharp on both of those sides of the football once again as they defeated Breaux Bridge 14-6 in the jamboree on Thursday.
Defensively, the Sharks recorded three sacks and their special teams scored a touchdown in the win.
After a sacked forced the Tigers to punt, a botched snap resulted in the Tigers’ punter chasing the ball down. Once in his grasp, he was hit and the ball came loose. Sophomore defensive back Cameron Boutte was in the right place at the right time, scooping the football up at Breaux Bridge’s 13-yard line and returning it for a touchdown to give the Sharks a 7-0 lead with 6:37 remaining in the first half.
In the final seconds of the first half, the Tigers responded with their biggest play of the game, as Mason Demouchet broke loose for a 95-yard touchdown as time expired to pull Breaux Bridge within one at 7-6.
That’s as close as the Tigers would get, as the Sharks sealed the victory after forcing a turnover on downs by the Tigers at their own 8-yard line. Two plays later, the Sharks extended their lead to 14-6 on a one-yard touchdown run by Vernel Joseph with 1:51 remaining in the game.