With a revamped lineup and more of an underdog status, no one knew what to expect from the Holden High School softball team.
The Rockets made good on an old sports cliche' — "To the victor go the spoils" after winning their fourth straight LHSAA Class B title last month.
Sophomore pitcher/slugger Taylor Douglas was voted the Outstanding Player, leading a trio of Holden players selected for the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Class B All-State team.
"I am so proud because these girls put in all the work for this. They deserve it," Holden coach Linzey Bowers said. "As a player, your first goal is to win a state championship and they achieved that after a COVID year, which was not easy.
"Making the all-state team comes next, and I am so happy for all three of them. Taylor had a great year coming in as a new starter and it is nice to see her rewarded for that."
Douglas was 26-8 in the circle and batted .547 with 27 home runs and 61 RBIs. Holden's Gracie Duffy (11 home runs, 49 RBIs, .466 average) and Olivia Barnes (.514) also made the LSWA squad.
Choudrant's Braden Jones was voted the Outstanding Player on the LSWA Class B baseball team. Jones was 13-1 with 136 strikeouts in just 73 innings. He batted .350 with 33 RBIs.
Anacoco's Richard Partridge (softball) and Monterey's Eric Richard (baseball) claimed Coach of the Year honors.
Partridge guided the No. 9 Lady Indians to the Class B title game in his first year as a softball coach. Anacoco defeated No. 1 Forest along the way.
Richard took No. 20 Monterey to the Class B semifinals.
LSWA CLASS B ALL-STATE CHARTS
SOFTBALL
Player school grade stats
Taylor Douglas Holden So. .547
Gracie Duffy Holden So. .466
Bailey Davis, Anacoco Fr. .510
Rylee Cloud Fairview Jr. .611
Cali Deal Quitman 8th .500
Lauren Dees Florien Sr. .454
Brooklyn Gremillion University Academy Sr. .395
Brooke Ross Forest Sr. .529
Abby Rivers Converse Sr. .581
Summer Faust Zwolle Sr. 16-4
Madison Holmes Stanley Sr. .466
Lauryn Longino Pitkin Sr. .423
Katie Rios Forest Sr. .495
Olivia Barnes Holden Sr. .514
Sarah McDaniel Florien So. 21-6
Zoey Smith Choudrant 8th .462
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: TAYLOR DOUGLAS, HOLDEN
COACH OF THE YEAR: RICHARD PARTRIDGE, ANACOCO
Honorable mention: Kacey Breithaupt, Holden; Madison Brymer, Quitman; Jordan Williams, Saline; Lexi Normand, Doyline; Haley Nail, Castor; Victoria Parris, Converse; Abby Robinson, Pitkin; Kylee Johnson, Oak Hill; Mikayla Cashdollar, University Academy; Addy Bonsall, Bell City.
BASEBALL
Player school grade stats
Braden Jones, Choudrant Sr. 13-1
Brandon Carter Choudrant Sr. 5-0
Alex Chamberlain Elizabeth Sr. 11-4
Landry Alligood Anacoco Sr. .618
Ethan Clark Monterey Sr. 1.50 ERA
Luke Johnson Grace Christian So. .483
Luke Morgan Quitman Jr. .481
Davis Tolar Weston Jr. .351
Ethan West Pitkin Sr. 1.94 ERA
Gage Remedies Florien Jr. .462
Sam Martin Oak Hill Sr. .385
Tate Hess Singer So. 1.60 ERA
Cory Nolen Glenmora Sr. .382
Matt Sessum Converse Sr. .479
Jason Gormanous Elizabeth Jr. .495
Landon Strother Fairview So. 6-3
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: BRADEN JONES, CHOUDRANT
COACH OF THE YEAR: ERIC RICHARD, MONTEREY
Honorable mention: Luke Tassin, Choudrant: Joshua Smith, Quitman; Braydon Cedus, Oak Hill; Brett Jinks, Fairview; Laiken Odom, Elizabeth; Slay Coleman, Elizabeth; Drew Tebbe, Anacoco; Noah Spears, Doyline; Camron Brumfield, Mt. Hermon; Hunter Bordelon, Holden; Grayson Johnson, Bell City; Austin Tarpley, Zwolle; Ethan DeVanie, Grace Christian.