Hosted by Episcopal School of Acadiana on Saturday.
Boys
Team totals: 1, Erath, 37. 2, Teurlings Catholic, 56. 3, Beau Chene, 86. 4, Episcopal of Acadiana, 95. 5, Vandebilt Catholic, 191. 6, Barbe, 196. 7, New Iberia, 202. 8, David Thibodaux, 224. 9, Midland, 266. 10, Catholic-New Iberia, 285. 11, Delcambre, 326. 12, Westminster Christian, 326. 13, North Vermilion, 3348. 14, Notre Dame, 407. 15, Opelousas Catholic, 410. 16, Highland Baptist, 410.
Top individuals
1, Cameron Kelly, Teurlings Catholic, 16:31.20. 2, Joel Allen, Erath, 16:48.20. 3, Oliver Nickel, Episcopal of Acadiana, 16:50.60. 4, Jason Leblanc, Erath, 17:03.50. 5, Zachary Lebeouf, David Thibodaux, 17:23.90. 6, Blaze Wright, Erath, 17:30.00. 7, Dataevius Milton, Beau Chene, 17;30.50. 8, Christian Herpin, Episcopal of Acadiana, 17:32.20. 9, Dax Boudreaux, Erath, 17:33.60. 10, Broc Griggs, Teurlings Catholic, 17:35.50. 11, Connor Benoit, Teurlings Catholic, 17:48.50. 12, Brady Burguiers, Barbe, 17:54.30. 13, Grant Smith, Beau Chene, 17:58.00. 14, Richard Journet, Teurlings Catholic, 18:01.60. 15, Thomas Thompson, Vandebilt Catholic, 18:06.70. 16, Ross Delcambre, Erath, 18:07.90. 17, Lucas Moreau, Beau Chene, 18:13.90. 18, Stephen Charpentier, New Iberia, 18:16.00. 19, Bailey Tassin, David Thibodaux, 18:25.50. 20, Zach Thibodeaux, Teurlings Catholic, 18:27.80.
Girls
Team totals: 1, Vandebilt Catholic, 23. 2, Episcopal of Acadiana, 54. 3, Teurlings Catholic, 82. 4, Erath, 124. 5, Barbe, 153. 6, Westminster Christian, 205. 7, Catholic-New Iberia, 207. 8, Beau Chene, 209. 9, Highland Baptist, 212. 10, Midland, 219.
Top individuals
1, Brynn Kelso, Vandebilt Catholic, 18:28.40. 2, Lexi Guidry, Teurlings Catholic, 19:27.00. 3, Aline Malek, Episcopal of Acadiana, 19:48.80. 4, Caroline Lindsay, Vandebilt Catholic, 20:01.70. 5, Catherine Cazayoux, Vandebilt Catholic, 20:08.20. 6, Logan Hamilton, Vandebilt Catholic, 20:26.90. 7, Madison Richoux, Vandebilt Catholic, 20:46.60. 8, Gracean Schexnayder, Vandebilt Catholic, 20:50.20. 9, Peyton Sievers, Midland, 20:56.90. 10, Elliana Desormeaux, Episcopal of Acadiana, 21:08.50. 11, Taylor Guilotte, Episcopal of Acadiana, 21:20.50. 12, Briley Herpin, Episcopal of Acadiana, 21:29.10. 13, Ava Lindsay, Vandebilt Catholic, 21:37.50. 14, Heather Green, Erath, 21:37.90. 15, Cammi Colarelli, Teurlings Catholic, 21:43.10. 16, Chloe Hardin, Erath, 21:45.20. 17, Savannah Guidry, Teurlings Catholic, 21:54.10. 18, Ava Grace Hebert, Episcopal of Acadiana, 22:21.90. 19, Tra'liajanae Jim, Barbe, 22:32.90. 20, Krizzia Williams, Barbe, 22:35.20.