For Teurlings Catholic’s baseball standout Benjamin Tate, Wednesday’s signing day was a long time coming.
It goes all the way to this freshman season.
Competing for the Louisiana Knights travel team out of Mandeville, Tate caught the eye of Tulane early after playing a few tournaments in that area.
So much so that Tulane offered him a scholarship in the fall of his freshman season at Teurlings. After visiting, Tate found no reason not to accept the offer, and since then, his resolve has only grown stronger.
So while it’s anticlimactic on one hand, there will also be a ton of fulfillment when his commitment officially becomes a signing Wednesday.
“To be honest, I wasn’t ever really expecting anything out of it when I started going to showcases,” the 6-2, 200-pound Tate said.
First his showcase coaches began warning him of the interest, then social media sites were trumpeting him and even some Major League Baseball teams began communicating.
“I never expected to be this mainstream,” he said.
Neither did former Teurlings Catholic baseball coach Mike Thibodeaux.
“As a freshman, he comes in and he’s already committed to Tulane before we had our first practice,” Thibodeaux said. “You have all these expectations that come with that. A lot of it is unfair, but you can’t fault him for committing and you can’t fault Tulane, because that’s the game of recruiting nowadays.”
Thibodeaux understood. Tate had all the tools “and he’s got a great attitude to go with it.”
What he didn’t have as a freshman was all the seasoning he currently possesses.
“It was never a matter of can he do it,” Thibodeaux said. “Can he throw the ball hard enough, can be run the bases aggressively, can he play defense, can be hit the ball a mile? Yeah, check on all those things. It was just a matter of him honing his skills and becoming a more consistent player. He’s done that each year.”
While progressing, Tate has withstood the high early expectations.
“There‘s pressure at times,” Tate said. “It’s been worrisome for me at times, but you can’t let that get to you. You just have to stay calm to it. Sometimes, it gets in guys’ head and forces them to make a quick decision that they might regret down the road.
“I credit my parents and my high school coaches and travel ball coaches for guiding me through the recruiting process.”
As a freshman, Tate delivered in a big way on the mound in Game 3 of a quarterfinal playoff series win over St. Charles. Then in a win over Class 5A power West Monroe this past spring, Tate shined on the mound and at the plate.
“He had an unbelievable day,” Thibodeaux said. “You’d seen it in spots all along, but you were like, ‘Wow, that’s the kid.’ ”
These days, Tate continues to work on his change-up and his pitch movement. At the plate, his mindset as a pure power hitter hasn’t changed.
“Over the last two years, I started working on my change-up more, because I never really threw that when I was younger just starting out,” Tate said. “I started using my movement to my advantage. I’ve been using the slider and just started picking back up on the curveball again. I’d say I’ve got three solid pitches and working on a fourth one.”
The Green Wave originally recruited Tate as a two-way player and “nothing has changed.”
Tate isn’t worried about the pressure of doing both at the Division I level.
“I’m just going to do what I can,” he said. “Whichever way it works out for Tulane, whichever way it helps the team the most, that’s what I’m going to do. I’m there to help the team. It’s not a selfish thing at all.”
Thibodeaux won’t be surprised if Tate pulls it off.
“I know he can do it,” he said. “I believe in him.
“He’s been up for every challenge that’s come his way thus far. He has the mentality to get it done. He’s a workhorse in the weight room, he’s an outstanding student and he’s stayed healthy. So he’s got those things going in his favor.”
Tate is also a kicker and punter on the Rebels football team. Once baseball starts, he will be refining his skills under new Teurlings coach Brooks Badeaux.
“He was the earliest commitment that I had ever coached to a big-time program like that,” Thibodeaux said. “It was good to see the kid handle all of that as well as he has. I think his senior year is going to be the culmination of all of that.