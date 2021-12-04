From the moment summer workouts began, Lafayette Christian's football program has been on a mission to achieve “legendary” status by winning a fifth consecutive state championship.
However, that mission was unsuccessful.
Behind a number of big plays on special teams and an opportunistic defense, St. Charles thwarted the Knights’ quest to complete their “drive for five” defeating LCA 32-27 to win the Division III state championship at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans on Saturday.
“I was trying to put into words the emotions that I’m feeling right now,” Knights coach Trev Faulk said. “My heart is broken for our 14 seniors. All that they’ve meant to building this program to get us to this point. It is just heartbreaking.”
Special teams ultimately doomed the Knights’ chances, as they had three kicks — two punts and one PAT – blocked. But the biggest error came with the Knights clinging to a 27-26 lead with 2:30 remaining and punting from their 24-yard line. The snap went over the punter’s head, who then recovered it and fumbled it in the end zone. The ball was recovered by St. Charles for a touchdown to give the Comets a 32-27 lead.
“We rep this, we work on it and it is probably the unit that we work on the most,” Faulk said in reference to how much they practice special teams. “Especially knowing how prolific those guys are in terms of blocking punts. We probably spent a little bit more time on it. For whatever reason, we weren’t able to execute the way we needed to, or you can look at it as they were able to make some plays on it. But definitely we had some critical errors that ended up really hurting us.”
On the Knights' next possession, St. Charles intercepted JuJuan Johnson at LCA’s 49-yard line. The defense came up with another stop, forcing the Comets to punt with just under two minutes remaining. But again, the Knights failed to muster any offense as four straight incompletions resulted in a turnover on downs.
“Give St. Charles credit,” Faulk said. “They were able to make a few more plays in the game than we were.”
The Knights, who were the two-time reigning state champs, were hoping to join John Curtis as the only two high schools in state history to win five straight state championships. John Curtis, which played in seven consecutive title games across two classifications (4A and 2A) from 2003-2009, won state titles in 2004 (4A) and in 2A from 2005-08. LCA won Division IV state titles in 2017 and 2018, before winning the Division III state championships in 2019 and 2020.
In addition to LCA pursuing state history, one of their “foundational” players Fitzgerald West, a 6-2, 310-pound two-way player, was also seeking to earn a special distinction by winning five football state titles in his prep career. West, an LSU signee, has been a varsity starter at LCA since his eighth-grade season.
“It’s disappointing, but I don’t like to focus on a one player thing,” West said. “I feel like as a team, us not getting five as a team is disappointing. I don’t want to be pointed out as an individual.”
The Knights had proven to be a thorn in the side of St. Charles, which had previously lost in the state finals against LCA the past two seasons before Saturday’s win. It was the Comets’ seventh appearance in the state finals since 2005, and their first state championship win since 2011 when they won Class 3A.