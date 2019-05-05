YOUNGSVILLE — Even before he got the call, sophomore second baseman Cole Simon was trying to signal to Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators coach Lonny Landry to put him in.
The Blue Gators took a three-run lead into the bottom of the seventh inning but two hit batsmen and two walks suddenly had the Menard Eagles flying high.
Then Simon got the call with a 1-0 count on the next batter.
He walked the first batter he faced to tie the game but then retired eight of the next 11 batters he faced to help catapult Ascension to a 9-7 nine-inning win over Menard to sweep the Division III best-of-three quarterfinal series.
“When Preston (Ocmand) started walking guys (in seventh), I was looking at coach, trying to get his attention telling him I wanted to throw,” Simon said. “I knew I could do it. Finally, he put me in, and I proved to him I can do it.”
Simon would give up one hit, hit one and walk another, but didn’t allow any more runs.
Landry’s pregame plan wasn’t to use Simon as a relief option for starter Blake Pearson.
“Simon wasn’t even an option to go in today (in Game 2),” Landry said. “I don’t know. I just said, ‘I’m going to go with a guy who’s been on a stage being he’s a quarterback and let’s see what he can do.’ ”
Simon said it was “much easier to throw strikes with the bases empty.”
To Ocmand’s credit, he kept his head in the game, leading off the top of the ninth with a single to right. Simon’s sacrifice bunt was misplayed. Seth Kerstetter’s sacrifice fly gave Ascension the lead for good and Blaise Blanchar’s fly ball was misplayed for a two-run cushion.
“He’s closed some big games for us this year,” Landry said of Ocmand. “He just didn’t have it today. No one’s going to have it every day.”
Most of the offense that earned Ascension the 7-4 lead was provided by designated hitter Drake Lee, who was 3 for 4 with a two-run double in the third and an RBI single in the fourth.
“My confidence has been up since I came in halfway through the season,” Lee said. “I do whatever my team needs me to do. If we need a ground ball, I get a ground ball. Getting hits is just a bonus.”
Sean Michael Brady added a pair of RBI singles and Kerstetter singled another home in the fourth.
The Blue Gators will improve to 32-2 and will advance to the state tournament in Sulphur on Wednesday against No. 2-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas.
“We always talk about from the beginning, a season is a roller-coaster ride,” Landry said. “If today wasn’t a roller- coaster ride for me and everybody involved, I don’t know what is.
“At this time of the year we preach ugly or not the final score is going to dictate how we played.”