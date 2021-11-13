Omiri Wiggins, Acadiana
It’s getting to be a weekly thing of late with the Rams’ senior running back. After a big finish in the regular season, he started the playoffs on fire as well with 195 yards and two scores on 26 carries.
Tyler Charlot, Iota
Sometimes it’s not about glittering numbers, but the tough carries. Tyler Charlot fits that bill in the Bulldogs’ 19-14 road playoff win with 152 yards on 33 carries, along with two catches for 29 more yards.
Calep Jacob, Loreauville
The big-play quarterback was at it again with eight carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns, as well as 114 yards passing in the Tigers’ playoff opener.
Kenneth King, Southside
It unfortunately wasn't in the school's historic first playoff win, but King enjoyed a game to remember with 265 yards and three TDs on 24 carries.
Hutch Swilley, St. Thomas More
The running game has been more of a staple in the Cougars' offense since Walker Howard's injury. In the first playoff game, Swilley ran it 10 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns in the blowout win over Evangel.