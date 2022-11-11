For the third consecutive year, the St. Thomas More Cougars and the Teurlings Catholic Rebels volleyball programs will meet in the Division II state finals.
The Cougars, the No. 1-seed, continued to show why they are the favorites to repeat as state champions, sweeping past Assumption 25-9, 25-18 and 25-8 in the semifinals Friday. STM benefited from another stellar performance from AC Froehlich (17 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces) and Addison Phares (7 kills, 4 aces, 8 digs), who combined for 24 kills.
But it was the play of the Cougars’ setters Rhyan Michioto and Emma Broussard that caught STM head coach Jessica Burke’s attention.
“I thought our setters did an awesome job (Friday),” Burke said. “They are both sophomores who started as freshmen. They have grown so much. I’m really proud of the job they did.”
In their semifinals match, the Rebels pulled out a barnburner in five sets against Ben Franklin overcoming a 2-1 deficit to win 25-22, 14-25, 17-25, 25-20 and 15-9.
Teurlings (33-9) was led by Hayley Hillman (20 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces) and Dee Asberry (13 kills, 1 block), who combined for 33 kills and 3 blocks. In addition to Hillman and Asberry, Anna Claire Hebert (33 assists, 3 aces), Isabelle Hebert (20 assists), Kenley Nonato (37 digs) and Trista Dalfrey (23 digs) contributed mightily to the Rebels’ success.
“I’m speechless,” said Rebels head coach Terry Hebert, whose team defeated STM in the Division II finals in 2020. “I really can’t put into words how I’m feeling. They just kept playing and kept fighting. I’m really proud of them.”
When the Cougars and Rebels meet at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cajundome for the Division II finals, it’ll be a rematch of last year’s thrilling championship game when STM snapped Teurlings’ streak of eight consecutive state titles in five sets. It is the 10th consecutive state finals appearance for the Rebels.
“We’re just excited to be in the finals,” Burke said. “This year has been fun because we have been focused on ourselves and not looking at who we could possibly meet up with.”
While the Cougars are looking to win back-to-back state championships for the first time since 2016 when they won the fifth of five in a row, the Rebels will be looking to regain their championship crown. Teurlings snapped the Cougars’ 48-match winning that dated back to last season, when it defeated STM (40-1) in the regular season finale.
“It’s fun,” Hebert said. “The kids all play together during club and I coach two or three of STM’s kids and Jess coaches 2 or 3 of mine. It is a fun rivalry. It ups the ante when playing against friends. They want to compete against each other.”
But if the Rebels (32-9) are going to knock off the Cougars, Hebert said “they must play better” than they did against Ben Franklin.
“We can’t miss as many serves as we missed (Friday),” Hebert said. “We’re going to have to play good defense versus AC and no matter what happens, just keep playing.”
Burke and Hebert agree that having STM and Teurlings meet for the state championship in Lafayette, is great for the sport of volleyball.
“This is huge and it shows you just how far volleyball has come in our area,” Hebert said. “I’m hoping our match against STM draws people who are not accustomed to seeing volleyball, so we can continue to grow the sport.”
“To play Teurlings is great for the sport,” Burke said. “It’s a rivalry, so it will draw attention and hopefully help the sport grow. I hope it inspires kids in the stands to want to play volleyball.”