ABBEVILLE - Abbeville senior running back Blake Saddler has always said his goal for this season is to rush for 200 yards per game.
Friday night against crosstown rival Vermilion Catholic, he had his 200 yards - on only four carries.
Three touchdowns in the first half, all more than 40 yards and an 83 yard scamper in the second half was part of a 273-yard. four touchdown night as Abbeville rolled to a 43-0 win over Vermilion Catholic in a non-district game at Wildcat Stadium.
With the win, Abbeville High stays unbeaten at 3-0 on the season, the first time the Wildcats have been 3-0 since 2005.
"That's my goal, a 200-yard game each time out," Saddler said. "When you add it all up from the other two games, I'm right at 600 yards for the season."
Saddler had touchdown runs of 54, 48 and 40 yards in the second quarter and topped off his night with the 83 yard run in the third quarter as Abbeville took control of the game in the second quarter and never looked back.
And it all started with the first long touchdown run.
"I really don't remember that first touchdown," Saddler said. "But the second touchdown when I broke a tackle is the one that was my favorite."
Abbeville coach Roderick Moy has always maintained that Saddler has "home run" potential and couldn't be happier about the four home runs his senior hit Friday night.
"I learned this from Saddler," Moy said. "Big time players make big time plays in the big games. This was a big game. All week everyone in the city knew that the talk was to stop No. 4 (Saddler).
"We pkayed hard, made adjustments and let No, 4 be the special player that he is."
Even Vermilion Catholic (1-2) coach Broc Prejean knew that the key to the game was the stop Sadler.
"Blake Saddler had a heckuva game," Prejean said. "We knew he was going to be a problem. We knew that he was going to bust some big runs and he did it repeatedly. It was a great job by them."
And while Saddler got the props for the game, and deservedly so, it wasn't just the senior running back who stood out for the Wildcats.
Quarterback Jaysen Shelvin scored on a 54 yard touchdown run; Tresean Green added a 40 yard touchdown run and Tresean Green returned an interception 70 yards for a the final touchdown of the night.
All told, Abbeville rushed for 459 yards as part of a 515 total yard effort against the Eagles on offense while the AHS defense held the Eagles to 232 yards of offense, forced three fumbles, had two interceptions and forced VC to turn the ball over on downs four other times in the game.
"We had a great defensive game plan and our kids executed it to perfection," Moy said. "This team has bought into what we are doing as a coaching staff and it's showing on the field."
"This was an important win for us," Saddler said. "We always knew that we could beat them and tonight we were able to do that. As long as we stick together as a team, we can do some big things this year."