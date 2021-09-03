BREAUX BRIDGE - Not even a 100-minute weather delay could slow down the successful debut of Breaux Bridge coach Stephen "Tank" Lotief on Thursday.
After a lightning delay pushed the opening kickoff to 8:40 p.m., the Tigers got two touchdowns from Jamal Sylvester in a 28-6 win over New Iberia.
"'ll tell you what. I was scared as hell coming into this game," said Lotief, who previously coached at Kaplan. "Each day, I went home and cried to my wife and my kid.
"Monday, we didn't practice. Tuesday, we were in the gym. Wednesday, I had to make them run before practice because they weren't there on time. I don't understand this team. But they played well tonight."
Breaux Bridge received the opening kickoff and marched 76 yards in 7 plays to take an early 8-0 lead. On 3rd-and-8, Sylvester moved the chains with an 8-yard run. Four plays later, fullback Landon Roberts carried up the middle from nine-yards-out, and quarterback Kelby Hypolite added the two-point conversion.
Hypolite, a sophomore, alternated at quarterback with Brian Ellender III. In the first half, Hypolite led the Tigers with 10 rushes for 75 yards.
"That's why we like him back there," Lotief said. "Because he's a running threat. Brian throws a better ball, but he has to play some defense for us, so there you go."
With 7:40 remaining in the second quarter, Sylvester burst through the middle on third-and-10 for a 15-yard score.
In the third quarter, the junior scampered 59 yards to put the Tigers comfortably ahead 20-6.
"He has good vision," Lotief said. "I'm sure he's going to thank his line for blocking on that. It was awesome. We're trying to get better every day. We have some babies on that offensive line, and they did well.
"We played a sophomore at strong tackle who I was very impressed with in Jacob Lopez. We have a quick guard and a quick tackle who are sophomores. A second-string center. We played with some babies because we're fighting COVID, and we just don't have a lot of players out there."
Sylvester accounted for 109 of Breaux Bridge's 236 yards.
"I saw the opening and I took it," Sylvester said of his two touchdown runs, which both came on counter plays.. "I made a couple of moves and made a couple of people miss. The defense went one way, and I saw the opening my coach said would be there."
Lotief praised his offensive line for its work against a tough New Iberia defensive line anchored by Quintin Cook and Daqwan Jones.
"They work their butts off and don't get any respect," Lotief said. "But it is what it is. We battled. Those guys on the line battled. I always say that's where the game is won: on the line of scrimmage. We're going to be smaller than everybody, and we just got it done tonight."
Quarterback Christian Walker scored on a one-yard keeper for New Iberia, which was held to 150 total yards.
"We played good team defense," Lotief said. "We don't ask our defensive line to make a whole lot of plays, but we ask them to help keep our other people free. We played well on the line, and our linebackers did a good job of keeping that speed sweep in the box. We did everything we wanted to do."