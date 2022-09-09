ST. MARTINVILLE In a game filled with big plays, mistakes and missed chances, the Southside Sharks recorded their first win of the 2022 high school football season on Thursday night in a 35-33 nailbiter over the Cecilia Bulldogs at St. Martinville High.
Southside scored on three running plays of 35 yards or more and overcame five turnovers, while Cecilia didn't do quite enough with the turnovers that went in their favor.
Diesel Solari connected with Germonie Davis with a 13-touchdown pass with 1:52 remaining to bring Cecilia to within two points, 35-33, before the Bulldogs failed on a two-point conversion attempt, as Southside secured the two-point triumph.
Both teams figure to be serious playoff contenders this season.
Southside went 7-3 in the regular season last year, before falling in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs to East Ascension, 42-26.
As for Cecilia, they advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 4A playoffs last season, and with a slew of talented players returning, they are likely to be a force once again.
In this one, the Sharks got the flexbone run game going, as Aaron Ford scored on touchdown runs of 6, 62, and 25 yards, eclipsing 100 yards in the process, while Landon Baptiste scored on touchdown runs of 40 and 14 yards.
"The offensive line really played well tonight," said Southside head coach Josh Fontenot. "They gave our guys a crease on those big plays and the backs took advantage. Whenever something works in this offense, it's the combination of a lot of people."
Meanwhile, the Southside defense, which was a question mark at the beginning of the season, played well for the second-consecutive week, limiting a dangerous Cecilia squad, which has a host of offensive weapons.
"The last possession they (Cecilia) scored on was the only possession they scored on without a turnover," Fontenot said. "You always strive to fix mistakes and be better, but our defense played outstanding tonight.
It was the second straight week turnovers hurt the Sharks. After turning it over three times in a 21-13 loss to Notre Dame in Week 1, Southside turned it over five times on Thursday night.
"It's frustrating because we practice and stress ball security all the time," Fontenot said. "The players are frustrated, and I think it's in our head now, and now we've got to get rid of it.
"There's no doubt in my mind we're going to fix it because we really have to," said Fontenot. "Cecilia is a great football team that we got lucky to beat with the number of turnovers we had."
For Cecilia, the Bulldogs have as good of weapons as anybody with the likes of Solari, Davis and Ridge Collins, but they'll need some younger guys to step up as the season progresses.
"We've got a lot of older guys back, but we also have some new guys starting," said Cecilia coach Dennis Skains said. "We're probably not as far along as we want to be right now, so we've just got to go back to work and get better. And that includes me. I've got to do a better job coaching."
Skains likes his senior class, so one would guess that Cecilia's best football is still ahead of them.
"The seniors right now are the bright spot on this team," Skains said. "They've taken a lot of control and ownership and they're leading like they're supposed to lead."
As is the goal this early in the season, Skains thought his team got better from Week 1, even though they fell short in Week 2 by the identical 35-33 score they defeated St. Martinville by last week.
"We won a close one last week and lost a close one this week, but I told the team we have to just get better, just like I told them last week," Skains said. "I thought we did get a little better from last week, but tonight we played a team who got the best of us and that's athletics."