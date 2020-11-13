Jack Pruitt, Southside
A year ago, Pruitt was part of the Sharks' potent 1-2 punch with Rhett Pelloquin. This season, Pruitt is whatever Southside needs him to be and these days, that's running the football. In the 36-14 redemption win over Comeaux, Pruitt rushed for 217 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries, highlighted by an 84-yard touchdown run.
Keiran Davis, St. Edmund
The Blue Jays' powerful rushing threat led his team's 337-yard rushing performance by running for 227 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in the blowout district win over Westminster. In addition to his big rushing night, Davis also added a 7-yard scoring catch for a third touchdown.
Larkin Spring, Teurlings Catholic
He's got the ability to be a workhorse back or score in a hurry. On Friday, Spring did a little bit of both with 164 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 14 carries to help the Rebels enjoy a blowout win over St. Martinville. Spring paced an offensive effort that posted 426 total yards in the win.
Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist
Few players carry a bigger load on an offense than Highland Baptist quarterback Myles Liggans. In the Bears' 52-30 win over Central Catholic, not only did Liggans threw for 323 yards and two scores on 24-of-34 passing, but he also ran it 15 times for 118 yards and another touchdown in the District 8-1A blowout victory.
Alex Soileau, Cecilia
With the district title on the line, Cecilia's quarterback came through in a big way. First, he completed 10 of 14 passes for 228 yards and five touchdowns. Then he added a sixth touchdown on the night with one of his three carries resulted in a touchdown.