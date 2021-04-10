Cajun Chef Relays
BOYS TEAM TOTALS
1, Cecilia, 134, 2, St. Martinville, 75. 3, Northwest, Beau Chene, 63. 5, JS Clark, 59. 6. Highland Baptist, 47. 7, Opelousas, 30. 8, Northside, 29. 9, David Thibodeaux, 20. 10, Breaux Bridge, Westminster Christian, 16. 12, Loreauville, 14. 13, Ville Platte, 10. 14, Jeanerette, 4. 15, North Central, 2.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 1 1, Brylen Tyler, JSC, 10.99. 2, Russell Wheeler, NC, 11.12. 3, Steven Blanco, SMSH, 11.18.
200 – 1, Tyler, JSC, 21.90. 2, Cameron Livings, CEC, 22.64. 3, Joseph Lewis, JSC, 22.66.
400 – 1. Lewis, JSC, 50.87. 2,Braylen Jones, SMSH, 52.50. 3, Curtis Dean, NW, 53.31.
800 – 1, Ethan Aucoin, NW, 2:12.64. 2, Mekhi Milton, BC, 2:14.37. 3, Da’Narius Alexander, NOR, 2:14.58.
1600 – 1, Martin Guillory, OPEL, 4:57.68. 2, Nicholas Oliver, WCA, 4:58.69. 3, Tyler Blissett, HB, 5:04.96.
3200 – 1, Guillory, OPEL, 10:50.00. 2, Oliver, WCA, 11:00.00. 3, Blissett, HB, 11:14.00.
110H – 1, Andrew Lewis, CEC, 15.81. 2, Jayden Singleton, CEC, 15.91. 3, Jarwoski Joseph, HB, 16.74.
300H – 1, Singleton, CEC, 42.76. 2, Xavier Kately, DT, 43.85. 3, Lewis, CEC, 44.73.
RELAY EVENTS
4x100 – 1, Cecilia (Braegan Brasseaux, Livings, Laison Milton, Dondric Sampy), 43.52. 2, St. Martinville, 44.44. 3, Beau Chene, 44.82.
4x200 – 1, Cecilia (Anthony Laneaux, Milton, Livings, Sampy), 1:30.55. 2, Northwest, 1:31.52. 3, JS Clark, 1:32.62.
4x400 – 1, Beau Chene (Milton, Nicholas Thomassee, Christopher Speech, Russell Wheeler), 3:38.46. 2, Northwest, 3:39.44. 3, Loreauville, 3:39.99.
4x800 – 1, Highland Baptist (Johnny Clark, Blissett, Joseph, Neil Marin), 9:17.14. 2, Northside, 9:25.25. 3, DT, 9:25.50.
FIELD EVENTS
SP – 1, Kendrick Alexander, CEC, 45-10. 2, Landen Guidry, BB, 44-3. 3, Ncholas Vallair, NW, 44-0.
DIS – 1, Haywood Gilliam, NW, 108-3. 2, Ahman Derouen, SMsH, 107-9. 3, Blake Stevens, CEC, 107-2.
JAV – 1, Storm Williams, CEC, 126-10. 2, Kylyn Jones, HB. 126-10. 3, D’Marcus Fugett, JSC, 119-5.
LJ – 1, Andrew Lewis, CEC, 22-8. 2, KeShaun Lazard, NW, 21-7. 3, Tanner Harrington, SMSH, 21-5.
TJ – 1, Channing Arvie, JSC, 42-0.5. 2, Xavier Kately, SM, 41-7. 3, Jaylen Singleton, CEC, 41-3.
HJ – 1, Andrew Lewis, CEC, 6-2. 2, Michael Barry, VP, 5-10. 3, Harrington, SMSH, 5-8.
PV – 1, Thomassee, BC, 13-0. 2, Braxton Hebert, CEC, 9-0. 3, Ethan Arana, BC, 6-6.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING
1, Northwest, 86. 2, Northside, 81. 3, Beau Chene, 69.5. 4, Highland Baptist, 69. 5, Breaux Bridge, 59. 6, Opelousas, 40.5. 7, Ville Platte, 35. 8, Cecilia, 33. 9, Westminster Christian, 32. 10, JS Clark, 25. 11, North Central, 20. 12, David Thibodeaux, 16. 13, St. Martinville, 12. 14, Jeanerette, 2.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1, Ja’Nya Mouton, BB, 12.43. 2, Kayden Coward, VP, 12.72. 3, Janaisha George, NOR, 13.15.
200 – 1, Mouton, BB, 25.96. 2, George, NOR, 26.12. 3, Zirrs Wilson, NOR, 26.90.
400 – 1, Aryan Pitre, NW, 59.71. 2, Alaysha Veal, NOR, 1:03.21. 3, Janaesha Collins, NW, 1:05.72.
800 – 1, Mary Leday, NW, 2:41.30. 2, Mya Willis, OPEL, 2:42.72. 3, Ya’Jahia Godeau, BC, 2:44.90.
1600 – 1, Ellisyn Davis, WCA, 5:58.20. 2, Ava Courville, BC, 6:15.97. 3, Grace French, DT, 6:16.00.
3200 – 1, French, DT, 13:00.58. 2, Dae’ja Babin, JSC, 14:00.0. 3, Adriana Robin, BC, 14:03.0.
100H – 1, Madison Flugence, BC, 18.06. 2, Jmya Jones, SM, 18.12. 3, Janiya Arvie, OPEL, 18.57.
300H – 1, Remi Pierre, NW, 52.26. 2, Destinae Davis, BC, 53.03. 3, Flugence, BC, 54.08.
RELAY EVENTS
4x100 – 1, Northwest (Asia Ferguson, Rene Pierre, Kinsley Batiste, Kalayn Manuel), 51.24. 2, Northside, 52.15. 3, Breaux Bridge, 52.37.
4x200 – 1, Northside (Danya Curry, Makyra Thibodeaux, Zirra Wilson, Danaisha George), 1:44.22. 2, Northwest, 1:47.88. 3, Opelousas, 1:52.12.
4x400 – 1, Northside (George, Wilson, Veal, Thibodeaux), 4:15.76. 2, Northwest, 4:19.37. 3, JSC, 4:48.80.
4x800 – 1, Northwest (Anyah Lavergne, Erin Williams, Rozlyn Pinson, Janeisha Collins), 12:09.78. 2, Beau Chene, 12:35.88. 3 North Central, 12:50.36.
FIELD EVENTS
SP – 1, Marin Barras, HB, 40-2. 2, Destiny Clarkston, WCA, 33-3. 3, Tahjalyn Jack, VP, 31-0.
DIS – 1, Barras, HB, 124-7. 2, Journee Crutcher, BB, 100-5. 3, Victoria Weber, CEC, 83-7.
JAV – 1, Emma Bacilla, WCA, 114-2. 2, Barras, HB, 109-6. 3, Crutcher, BB, 98-6.
LJ – 1, Madison Flugence, BC, 15-11. 2, Makyra Thibodeaux, NOR, 15-10. 3, Jacquel Williams, CEC, 25-7.5.
TJ – 1, Maya Jackson, OPEL, 35-3.5. 2, Brianna Sensley, HB, 33-0. 3, Je’Nya Mouton, BB, 32-9.5.
HJ – 1, Williams, CEC, 4-8. 2, Arianna Washington, JSC, 4-6.. 3, Veal, NOR, 4-6.
PV – 1, Lindsey Doucet, BBHS. 9-0. 2, Zoe Broussard, BC, 6-6. 3, Maegan Champagne, HB, 6-0.