Beau Chene softball coach Thad Dickey realizes he might sound like a broken record when he repeatedly mentions that his club was one of the two teams to beat St. Amant this season.
But even for a Class 4A school, beating one of top 5A programs is a bigger accomplishment than you might think, especially for this year’s Gators team.
Because although Beau Chene isn’t exactly inexperienced — the Gators basically have five returning starters — they are still relying heavily on underclassmen. Four of his current starters are sophomores, including two transfer infielders, Gracie Bellard and Macey Marcantel, and both of his pitchers, Mallory Pitre and Kaitlyn Dickey.
“I just didn’t know if they would be able to hold up through an entire season,” Dickey said of Pitre, his ace, and his daughter, his No. 2 pitcher. “They have. They’ve done extremely well.”
Youth has been a theme for Beau Chene teams in recent years, as Dickey’s senior classes have seemed to shrink for a variety reasons. Last year, the Gators had just two senior starters, including all-state honorable mention pitcher Lacey Bonvillain.
This year, Dickey has three senior starters, outfielders Mia Dupuis and Leah Charles and second baseman Dalyn Singleton. Dupuis, like Bonvillain last year, is one of the rare cases of a Beau Chene player who has started for four years.
“It’s a turnover that I don’t mind having,” Dickey said. “I just wish it would slow down where we can get some more experience under our belts.”
So Dickey admits he could not have expected his team would be 17-4 and ranked No. 4 in the most recent 4A power ranking with two regular-season games remaining. The 3-2 win against St. Amant on March 1 during St. Amant’s tournament was one of Beau Chene’s five wins against Class 5A teams this year.
The start to the season was particularly surprising to Dickey because batted balls always seemed to find holes and his team didn’t make the mistakes that would be expected of a young team. Those mistakes are starting to show up some now because the Gators aren’t completely healthy, he said.
“If you were to ask me before the year what our record through 21 games, I would probably, honestly, say maybe 11-10, maybe 13-8,” Dickey said. “We played really well early in the season and upset a few people just because they didn’t know us. We were young.
"I’m not saying they overlooked us, but I don’t think they played their best and we really played well. … I think we’re playing above our heads right now, which is OK.”
Could Beau Chene, which has been eliminated in the second round four years in the row, make a run to the state tournament, where it hasn’t been since 2007? Dickey isn’t ruling it out based on how his team has reacted against stiff competition, though he does think his team will be even better during the next two years.
“They don’t know any different,” Dickey said. “They just go out and play. They don’t understand that, ‘Hey, you just beat several 5A schools. You beat probably one of the best 5A schools in the state, St. Amant.’ I keep saying St. Amant, but that was huge for us because we’re a little ol’ country school. We don’t have any type of feeder programs coming to us. When they come to us, ‘Here’s a ball, here’s a bat, here’s a glove — this is what you do with it.’
“So they don’t understand and they don’t realize what they’ve accomplished so far. So to make a run, yeah, I think it’s very possible.”