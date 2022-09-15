CARENCRO – It’s only two games into the regular season, but excuse the Carencro Bears if they are overly enjoying their 2-0 start.
Impressive wins over Alexandria and District 3-5A foe Barbe has the Bears off to a fast start, which is a far cry from last season.
A year ago, the Bears’ roster was ravaged by injuries and Carencro lost three of its first four games on its way to a second-round playoff loss to Neville.
“We’re very happy to be 2-0 at this juncture,” said Bears head coach Tony Courville, whose Bears will host Southside at 7 p.m. Friday in their District 3-5A home opener. “And the fact that we won both of those games on the road, makes it even better.”
While happy, Courville said his Bears understand that they must move on as there is a lot of football left to be played.
“We know that we can’t be looking in the rearview mirror,” Courville said. “It was really important for us to get off to a fast start. Those were two quality opponents we played, and the start is rewarding to the fact that every week we have another opportunity to get better and better. Each day we want to walk off the field a better football team and so far we have been that.”
Courville credits the offseason work for the Bears’ success thus far.
“We did a great job of doing all of the things that we needed to do during the offseason,” Courville said. “Not only just in the weight room, but character wise as well. They have really bought into what we have been preaching and they have been reaping the rewards. Games are played on Friday’s, but they are won in the offseason.”
The Sharks, who are 1-1 on the season, finished second in 3-5A a year ago when the Bears were in 4A. The two teams met in a non-district game with Carencro winning 45-21.
“We’re about to face a really good team in Southside,” Courville said. “I believe this is our fourth year playing Southside and they have been a steady program from year to year. Their players have really bought into the things they want to do. They are well-coached on both sides of the ball, and they are very physical with good size.”
After opening the season against spread offenses, the Bears are going to be challenged by a Sharks team that likes to run the football.
“Southside runs the flexbone and they are about 80-20 run,” Courville said. “It’s going to be important for us to be discipline in our assignments against them. Because if we aren’t, we’ll be in trouble.”
Defensively, the Bears are going to rely upon free safety Joni Martin, linebacker Khaleb Celestine and defensive end Ethan Guidry to lead the defensive effort in stopping the Sharks’ running game.
“Assignment football is the key,” Courville said. “We have to play assignment football if we’re going to try and shut down the run. Every play we have to have someone on the dive man, quarterback and pitch man.”
Courville has been impressed by the way Martin, Celestine and Guidry have performed thus far.
“Joni has done an excellent job of getting our guys lined up,” Courville said. “He has been a force for us not only in pass defense, but also against the run. Khaleb has done a great job of tackling and Ethan has been a disruptor upfront. We’ve gotten better and better defensively every week.”