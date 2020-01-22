CECILIA — Breaux Bridge basketball coach Chad Pourciau often describes his team's style of play as "ugly."
The Tigers, which won the Class 4A state title last season, prefer low-scoring contests and rely on their ferocious defense to grind out wins.
On Tuesday night at Cecilia, No. 3 Breaux Bridge earned their fifth straight win by defeating the Bulldogs 28-24 in the District 6-4A opener for each school.
"It sure was ugly," Pourciau said. "That's what we do. It's not always pretty, but we're 13-6. We're similar to last year — maybe a little uglier. But we won. I'll take it."
Cecilia (13-11, 0-1), ranked 18th in 4A, has lost six of its last seven.
The Bulldogs led 12-11 after one quarter on Tuesday as 6-foot-3 power forward Ethan Howard scored eight points, including a thunderous dunk in traffic.
From there, however, Howard was held scoreless until the fourth quarter. He finished with a game-high 12 points.
"When we guard, we're capable of holding leading scorers down," Pourciau said. "They held the ball a little bit. We held the ball some, so with both of us doing that, we didn't have to guard people as long."
With guard Dartravien Girod having left the team for personal reasons, Breaux Bridge got a boost off the bench from Tylynn Menard, who scored all five his points in the first half.
"He's a big key for us coming off the bench," Pourciau said of Menard. "He's a little guard, but he battles. He defends and has been making outside shots recently, which has helped us a bunch.
"He's our sixth man, and I'll tell you what, he does great in that role. He guards, he plays tough and he gives us timely baskets."
After taking a 17-16 lead at halftime, Breaux Bridge extended the margin to 25-19 when Deandre Hypolite knocked down his first field goal at the close of the third quarter.
"He's our best player," Pourciau said of his all-state forward. "That was a big shot. They tried to take him away. They double-teamed him and sagged off real hard to help on him.
"The main thing is that we stayed composed. We didn't get frustrated and played our kind of basketball. Anytime we can play a game in the 40s and 30s, we like it. It's good for us."
In the fourth quarter, nearly five minutes elapsed without any points from either team until Howard's bucket brought Cecilia with 25-21 with 3:05 remaining.
The Bulldogs had a chance to trim the deficit further. Leading 28-24 with 44.5 seconds to go, Breaux Bridge turned the ball over, but the Cecilia missed from 3-point range.
Breaux Bridge center Trevonte Sylvester scored all seven of his points in the second half, highlighted by a lay-up off an assist from Kyser Patt that put the Tigers up 27-21 with 1:27 remaining.
"Trevonte was in foul trouble," Pourciau said. "One thing about the points he scored was that it was him getting something. Normally, we run a lot of stuff to get him and Deandre the ball.
"We pulled it out tonight and made them guard us a little bit. Trevonte's points mostly came off offensive rebounds. It was him wanting the ball and going and getting the buckets."
Dalton Alexander also had seven points for Breaux Bridge.
Joe Bob Wiltz and Avontez Ledet, who scored 20 apiece in a win over Westgate, were both held scoreless for Cecilia, which was unable to capitalize on its overall size advantage.
"We like to pound it to our big men, but their length gave us some problems," Pourciau said. "They're really long. They clogged up the lane. But again, they played like we wanted them to. They slowed the game down and tried to play ugly with us. I was okay with that.
"As long we get a win, that's all that matters for us. I always tell our team that there is only one stat in the box score at the end of the game that matters, and that's whether we win or lose. It's always good when you can win on the road, especially in district in a rivalry game. It doesn't matter how you do it. You're happy when you leave that place."