ERATH – One year ago, the Erath Bobcats were suffering through a tough one-win season affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Through the first half of this season, the Bobcats have shown they have not only moved past that forgettable 2020 season, but they have regained the swagger displayed in the 2019 season when they finished in a three-way tie for the district title.
On Friday, the Bobcats continued its winning ways, extending their win streak to five games as they defeated the Kaplan Pirates 35-24 to in the District 6-3A opener.
“We played well,” Bobcats quarterbacks Lynkon Romero said. “We definitely made some mistakes that we will need to clean up, but overall, I feel like we played well. This whole season has been great, especially when you compare it to last season when we won only one game. We have completely turn things around this year and everyone realizes what we’re capable of doing.”
Overcoming miscues are among the things the Bobcats proved they can do. Erath turned the ball over twice via interception, had a punt return for a touchdown negated by penalty and failed to recover an onside kick late in the game.
The latter occurred with 6:05 remaining in the game and the Bobcats clinging to a 29-24 lead. After recovering the onside kick at the Bobcats’ 44, it appeared Kaplan was positioning itself for a game-winning drive.
After a couple of positive plays advanced the football to the Bobcats’ 22, the Pirates (2-4, 0-1) turned to a play they had successfully ran a number of times previously. Pirates quarterback Grant Campbell rolled to his right and delivered a pass out of the backfield.
However, Erath’s sophomore linebacker Blake Dautreuil – who was beaten previously on that play - intercepted the pass and returned it 79 yards for a touchdown to extend the Bobcats’ lead to 35-24 and all but seal the win.
“They kept running that play to my side and I was getting beat by it,” Dautreuil said. “They just kept running it over and over and the one time I did get there in time, I fell down. It was really frustrating in the beginning because I was not getting there fast enough. But on that play, I was able to get there in time and took it to the house.”
Bobcats head coach Eric Leblanc admitted to getting on Dautreuil earlier in the game for not being in position to take that play away.
“Blake is a young kid, I mean he is only a sophomore,” Leblanc said. “I think he had read it great either the second to last time they ran it or the third to last time they ran it, but he tripped over the tight end. But in the end, they ran it again and he made the play. That was a big play.”
The Bobcats (5-1, 1-0) were led offensively by Romero, who completed 15 of 27 passes for 222 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions and receivers Coy Broussard 4-75, 3 TDs), Austin Hebert (5-58) and David Richard (3-57, 1 TD). The trio combined for 12 receptions for 185 yards and four touchdowns.
“Everyone did their job,” Romero said. “The receivers ran good routes; the running backs caught the ball and ran hard, and the offensive line blocked well. We hit the plays when we needed to.”