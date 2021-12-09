NEW ORLEANS – It has been quite the journey for Westgate’s football program which has experienced everything from the lows to the highs in its school history.
From a winless season to district titles, and playoff victories, the Tigers’ football program has experienced a little bit of everything in its 23-year history.
However, the one thing Westgate had yet to experience first-hand as a program was playing in the dome for a state championship.
Until now.
The Tigers will make their first appearance in the Prep Classic at 7 p.m. on Friday when they face No. 3-seed Warren Easton in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for the Class 4A state title.
“I’m really glad for the kids that they get to experience this,” Tigers head coach Ryan Antoine said. “This is something those kids have worked really hard for. They worked very hard to get to this point and now they get the opportunity to see the fruit of their labor.”
Antoine, who has been the head coach at Westgate since 2012, knew during the summer the Tigers had all the pieces in place to earn their first trip to the finals.
But before the Tigers could reach their potential, the players had to not only believe in Antoine and his coaching staff’s vision but willing to be selfless and play for one another.
“I suspended everyone from spring practice this year,” Antoine said. “We didn’t have a spring because as I told the kids then ‘we’re going to do things the right way.’ Leaders lead and if you’re not going to lead, then get out of the way. We have set a standard here and we’re not going to deviate from that standard for anyone. Nobdoy is bigger than the program. Not even myself.”
The message was received by the players, who returned for summer workouts focused and willing to play not only for their coaches, but for each other.
“As adults, we’re trying to instill something positive in these kids,” Antoine said. “We knew this team could be special. We knew these kids were special. They are extremely talented kids that play for each other and hold each other accountable. Everything they do for the coaches and each other is out of love.”
The Tigers (12-2) have several highly recruited players headlined by five-star recruit Derek Williams, Cincinnati commitment Danny Lewis, Jordan Doucet, Zyion Madison and Bradley Lewis. But during their run, the difference has proven to be the supporting cast.
“This isn’t the most talented team that we have had here at Westgate,” Antoine said. “But it is the most bought-in team that we’ve had. We know that in order for us to have the success that we want to have, we need everybody to step up. Against Karr, it wasn’t the big-time players or the high-end players who made the plays. It was our rotational guys. We know the high-end guys are going to play, but it has been the guys who don’t get the credit that have stepped up for us.”
That supporting cast will once again be counted upon when the Tigers face the Eagles (9-2), which has reached at least the state semifinals each of the past eight years, for the state championship. The Eagles have finished as state runner-up in Class 4A two of the past three years and are in the finals for the third time in four years.
“Warren Easton has been there before,” Antoine said. “It’s like a home game for them. They’ve been there two or three times out of the past four years. We’re the underdogs.”
Since 2014, the Eagles have had their seasons ended in the semifinals or later by either Karr or Neville (2014-16).
“Warren Easton is really good defensively,” Antoine said. “They are very physical. Their defensive line is very strong. Their linebackers fly to the ball and their secondary can stop the pass. Offensively, they can beat you with the run or the pass. We have to play a complete game and make sure we don’t beat ourselves.”
Although the Eagles have had a tremendous run of success in the past eight years and have prior dome experience, Antoine is confident is Tigers won’t be intimidated by Warren Easton or the big stage.
“This is just another game,” Antoine said. “Everybody picked us to lose to Karr. One thing about our kids, they aren’t scared of anything. Our kids come from rough backgrounds, so there isn’t anything to fear on the football field. Football is easy for them.”