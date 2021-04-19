The David Thibodaux softball team was on pace to make their first playoff appearance last season, but the COVID-19 pandemic ended that run when the season was canceled.
Now in their third varsity season, the Bulldogs put together a strong regular season this year, finishing 16-9 and advancing the Division II playoffs.
The Bulldogs are young with multiple freshmen and eight graders starting, but coach Charles West is pleased with their growth.
“I’m feeling confident,” West said. “If we can play the way we’re capable of, we should be able to compete with anyone. There were some bumps, but we played with some really good teams and almost beat the No. 2 team in 4A in Beau Chene. The girls are super excited. Our goal was to make the playoffs, but we’re not OK with just being there, we want to do some damage.”
The Bulldogs ended up with the No. 9 seed in Division II and won’t have to travel far for their first playoff game — at No. 8 Teurlings Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“Teurlings is a good team,” West said. “We saw them in a scrimmage at the beginning, but it really boils down to us playing our game of pitching, hitting and solid defense. We’re super young, but the girls are hungry and want to be successful. We’re learning how to play as a team. We won 12 of our last 15, and all three aspects of pitching, hitting and defense have come back into focus.”
The Bulldogs’ youth is highlighted by their main pitchers freshman Emma Begnaud and eighth-grader Morgan Malveaux.
“They’re super young and got knocked around a little bit early on, but they’ve both had good seasons," West said of his pitchers. "I’m confident in the two pitchers we’ve got.”
The Bulldogs’ lineup has flashed power and been consistent, as they’re hitting .350 as a teami.
“Our leadoff hitter (Aubrey Savini) is hitting near .500,” West said. “Morgan (Malveaux) has four home runs and is our leading home run hitter, and Emma (Begnaud) has a lot of doubles and key RBIs. We have an eighth-grader (Ava Speakman) who’s hit well and a senior in Kilee Maise who’s hit three home runs on the year. As a team, we have hit more home runs this year than we ever have.”
The Bulldogs have come a long way since the program began five years ago.
“The talent has gotten so much better, and the team has grown a lot," West said. "We finished as district runner-up to Kaplan and won four district games after only winning one district game prior to this year. We’ve made major strides, but we’ve still got a long way to go. I’m super proud of them and am excited for now and for the future.”