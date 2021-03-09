LAFAYETTE - After three quarters, it appeared the Lafayette Christian Knights had a chance to upset No. 2-seeded Dunham after three quarters.
The contest was tied at 25 heading into the fourth quarter, which proved to be a different story.
The Knights had trouble containing Dunham’s offensive attack led by senior Carlos Stewart, and they were unable to answer on offense and fell short 45-28.
“Obviously not the result that we wanted, but I’m proud of this group,” Knights coach Jacob Broussard said. “We played well for three quarters, but I think we just got cold at the wrong time tonight. Our two seniors Daegan Mitchell and Elijah Pete gave everything they had to this program. I’m so proud of them.”
The Knights came out with a strong defensive game plan against Stewart early on, but he was unable to be contained once he got going in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 25 points.
“One of our keys to winning was to keep their (Dunham’s) transition points down, and he (Stewart) is the only person that can score in transition,” Broussard said. “I think 12 of his 25 were probably layups, one on zero. We did a good job guarding him at halfcourt especially, but in transition he just got loose, and I think that was the difference in the game. We lost by 17, 12 of his points were in transition. If we score more than three points in the fourth quarter, we’re in good shape.”
The Knights saw Pete and Braylon Richard hold their own early on in the backcourt, and Richard led the team in scoring with 9 points followed by post Masey Lewis with 8 points.
“I had a great bond with my teammates, a great brotherhood,” Pete said. “Nobody believed in us like coach (Broussard) said, but we believed in each other, and that’s what matters to this point. It was very exciting. We were up for the challenge, they just came out and scored more points at the end of the day.”
While the fourth quarter didn’t yield the results they wanted after being tied after three, the Knights had a successful season under Broussard in his first season as head coach.
“Being tied with a team like that, you can’t ask for anything more than that,” Broussard said. “25-25 with eight minutes on the line, I still think our five is better than their five, but we didn't get the calls we wanted down low. They were very physical in the paint, but you can’t ask for more than a tie ball game at this point in the season, it’s March.”
With Pete and Mitchell being the Knights’ only seniors, there’s a good chance they’ll be back making deep playoff runs in the coming years with freshman Kam Williams emerging.
“I can promise you that we will be back,” Broussard said. “I’m so proud of my group for fighting. People doubted us all year and never thought we could be here. We were 6-8 at one point this season, and then finished off 12-4 after Dec. 28 after our football team won a state championship, so one game won’t define this team's season.
"We had a heck of a year. We didn’t get the seeding that we wanted with the football team going so deep into the playoffs and COVID and all these different things, and we just battled through so much. We had a young group, only two seniors, and I’m proud of them for giving everything to this program.”