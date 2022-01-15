Teurlings Catholic turned up the defensive intensity en route to a 56-39 win at North Vermilion in a non-district boys basketball game Friday.
After the Patriots claimed an early 4-3 lead, the Rebels took advantage of a 13-2 run to build a 34-21 halftime advantage.
Late in the second quarter, the Patriots cut the deficit to 31-21 with five straight points, but Rebels guard Adam Broussard was fouled while attempting a 3-pointer with six seconds left.
The senior, who finished with 10 points, sank all three free throws. Rebels point guard Bradford Cain then opened the third quarter by hitting a mid-range jumper, which extended the lead to 15 points.
"I'm really pleased with our guys," Rebels coach Jake Dueitt said. "This is only our second true road test of the year. We've played a lot of home games and a lot of neutral court games. We gained some experience on the road in front of a good student section and a good fan base that they have here at North Vermilion."
The Patriots (12-9) attempted only 15 shots in the first half compared to 25 for the Rebels, who forced numerous turnovers with their pressure defense.
"We decided we're going to push the tempo a little bit," Dueitt said. "We pressed in the full court, and we pressed in the half court. We try to make teams uncomfortable. We can't let teams get comfortable because we're not where we need to be with our half court defense."
Cain and Matthew Marceaux scored 11 points each for the Rebels (13-4), and Matthew Mayfield added 10 points.
"Cain is our quarterback," Dueitt said. "He's our point guard. When he goes, we're going to go. When he plays badly, we're not going to be as effective.
"Matthew Marceaux is very steady. He's the glue that keeps everyone together. He's not scoring as much as the last two years, but he protects the basket by rebounding and doing all the dirty work. When those two guys go, it opens stuff up for everybody else."
Dueitt said that Mayfield, an athletic 6-foot-2 sophomore, had had three straight stellar performances. Cooper Baudoin, a 5-foot-11 senior, scored only two points, but his contributions don't necessarily show up on the stat sheet.
"Baudoin brings the most intensity," Dueitt said. "He plays at a different level. He fouled out tonight, but when he's in the game, we're going to play more 'ramped up.'"
The Rebels won their first eight games of the season before losing four of the next five. Dueitt's club has now won three straight with a home game against Episcopal (17-4) and a rivalry game at St. Thomas More (18-5) on tap next week.
"We have a young team," Dueitt said. " We trot three sophomores out there with a freshman, two inexperienced juniors and three seniors.
"We're still trying to establish ourselves. We don't know how we're going to play on the road with a bunch of young kids. The last two nights, we've found out that we can overcome some adversity on the road."
The Patriots were paced by Isaac Tardiff's 15 points. Oscar Sotomayer added eight points.