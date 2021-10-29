It’s been 16 years since the Peter Russo Trophy has changed hands. That’s the last time the Abbeville Wildcats defeated their parish rivals in the Kaplan Pirates.
It appeared that this would be the year the Wildcats could take the Russo Trophy back considering they were 7-1, and while it was a close contest Friday night at Kaplan High, the Wildcats stepped up when it counted in the fourth quarter to deliver a 12-7 victory over the Pirates.
Both teams were playing scrappy football with no score at halftime. But Wildcats quarterback Jaysen Shelvin broke through and delivered a 20-yard touchdown strike to Rylan Regan with 8:41 to go in the fourth quarter.
“It didn’t matter if it was by 200 or by one (point),” Wildcats coach Rod Moy said. “Everybody says we’re all No. 4 (Blake Saddler), but at the end of the day, the thing that won that was a passing touchdown by a junior who didn’t start at quarterback. It didn’t matter how we did it, we got it done. We said we’re not leaving here without that trophy, and we’re not.”
Neither offense did much through the air with both teams primarily running the ball, but the senior Regan stepped up at wide receiver when called upon in what was his first touchdown catch of the season.
“I didn’t know the ball was coming to me, but coach (Moy) says to always expect the ball,” Regan said. “Coach says always expect the ball even if it’s not a play designed for me, he says always be prepared for the ball. It (scoring) was bigger than I could ever expect. It’s something that I’ve felt before because I’ve never been in the end zone, and to do it with this great group of guys, I have to say that I’m truly blessed.”
The Wildcats leaned on their running game with Blake Saddler leading the charge, and he helped take attention away to open up the passing game at the end when needed.
“We knew we were going to have to throw it,” Moy said. “We knew they (Kaplan) were going to do everything they could to stop No. 4 (Saddler), and at the end of the day, No. 1 (Regan) got us the big catch at the end. At the end of the day, we showed we’re a versatile football team and are going to be hell to deal with when playoff time comes.”
“That (Regan) is an unselfish kid who had to sit out all last year due to ineligibility, so you couldn’t pick a more perfect person to catch the pass to win us the Russo back.”
The Wildcats defense was strong throughout the night and was able to withstand the Pirates run-heavy, physical attack and delivered a huge sack with two minutes to go to ice the game.
“Kaplan did a good job of holding that ball, but at the end of the day, we needed a stop,” Moy said. “We got the score that got us the lead, and if we’re going to ever end the game on one side of the ball, I trust my defense more than anything in the world. They got us the ball back, we took a knee.”
“We put them (Kaplan) in a position to do what they don’t like to do, which is throw the ball. We were put in a position where we had to get in the spread at the end of the first half, and we can do that, we feel comfortable with that, and they didn’t, and that’s why on third and 10 at the end, we came out on top.”
Moving forward, the Wildcats are now 8-1 on the season and appear to be a serious contender in Class 3A, and they’ll close out their regular season next week at home against Erath.
“We’re now 8-1, hopefully we secured our spot in the top five,” Moy said. “Big, big ballgame against Erath next week, we’re ready.”
“I feel real good, and honestly I feel we can make it all the way,” Regan said. “We have a great group of guys and take everything more seriously, we’ve got a shot.”