The Crowley softball program is no longer hiding in plain sight.
After reaching the semifinals last season for the first time — their first appearance in the state tournament since 2013 — the Ladies are now a legitimate contender for the Class 3A state crown in Josh Schrader’s fifth year leading the program.
Last year’s upset of top-seeded Brusly, which is once again No. 1 in 3A and undefeated to this point this season, might have surprised some, but it put second-ranked Crowley back on the map after moving down in class. The Ladies spent five years in 4A before sliding down last season.
Crowley’s 7-2 loss to Caldwell Parish in the semifinals last year was of their own doing. The Ladies stranded eight baserunners and committed five errors. All of the Spartans’ runs were unearned.
Still, a young Crowley team got a taste of the big stage last year. With five starters returning, including three all-staters recognition last year, another deep run seemed possible.
“That’s a good thing about having a senior-led team,” said Schrader, the 2018 Class 3A Coach of the Year. “They have got that experience under their belt, and they know what to expect. They know what it’s like to see all the people and see the bright lights. So that’s definitely going to be an advantage this year over last year where it was all brand new to them.”
The Ladies have proven that on the field, winning their first 11 games and 18 of their first 19. Their lone loss in that stretch came by one run in the District 5-3A opener against Pine Prairie on March 12. Crowley will have a rematch with the Panthers on April 4.
“They started off real hot this season and started winning a bunch of games — a lot of close games, too," Schrader said. "It wasn’t that we were necessarily blowing everybody out. They were finding a way to win night in and night out, even in some tough, close ballgames against some good teams.”
Two straight district losses this week to Church Point and Mamou didn’t concern Schrader, either. Both teams are in the top 15 of the 3A power ranking, and the Ladies are dealing with a couple of injuries. Crowley responded to Tuesday’s 2-1 eight-inning loss to Church Point by beating the Bears 4-3 in the rematch Thursday.
Though Schrader said Crowley’s overall schedule might not be as difficult as it was last season, the Ladies have still played some of the better teams in the class already this season. Even some of the best 3A teams that they haven’t played in the regular season — like Brusly, No. 3 North Vermilion, No. 4 Caldwell Parish and No. 5 Kaplan — aren’t exactly strangers.
“We’ve seen the top-tier teams in 3A, so we definitely know what everybody is capable of and know that we can be right there with them and make another strong run,” Schrader said. “The playoffs are all about the teams that are clicking on all cylinders. Last year we got to the playoffs, and we were clicking on all cylinders and won some close ballgames."
If the Ladies are going to be clicking on all cylinders in the playoffs, it will start with the all-state honorees — catcher Skylier Baronet, pitcher Nella LaGrange and shortstop Phobee Spell. Having LaGrange back in the circle is perhaps the most invaluable piece to this year’s tea, Schrader said.
“Having her back, and then Phobee and Skylier, you feel like you’ve got a good nucleus,” Schrader said. “Now if you could just have a couple of girls step up into a couple of those spots that we lost, you feel very confident about the team you’re going to have and the leadership you’re going to have.”