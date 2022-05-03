LHSAA State Golf Championships

Division I Boys Final Results

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

At Cane Row Golf Club (6,291 yards, par 72), New Iberia

TEAM STANDINGS

C. E. Byrd 291-296—587

Catholic-BR 292-300—592

St. Paul’s 300-295—595

Benton 312-304—616

Jesuit 311-307—618

Sulphur 321-323—644

Brother Martin 317-328—645

Barbe 321-333—654

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

 Joshua Achord, St. Paul’s 72-67—139

Walter Anderson, Catholic-BR 71-70—141

James Holtsclaw, C. E. Byrd 67-75—142

Noah McWilliams, Benton 69-75—144

Reeves Pullin, Ruston 76-69—145

Duke Bowen, C. E. Byrd 72-75—147

Morgan Hebert, Jesuit 74-73—147

Grant Reagan, C. E. Byrd 74-74—148

David Marsh, Catholic-BR 72-76—148

Eli Hill, Airline 72-76—148

Landon East, Sulphur 77-73—150

Peyton Johnson, C. E. Byrd 78-72—150

Taylor Boasberg, Jesuit 77-74—151

Carter Schmitt, Catholic-BR 77-74—151

Alston Manne, Catholic-BR 73-80—153

Gil Ward, St. Paul’s 75-78—153

Justin Dufresne, Terrebonne 76-77—153

Kason Shaw, St. Paul’s 78-75—153

Emerson DuPassage, St. Paul’s 80-75—155

Gray Kingrea, West Monroe 80-75—155

Riley Hnatyshyn, St. Paul’s 75-80—155

Merrick Rotolo, Jesuit 81-74—155

Garrett Trahan, Sulphur 75-81—156

Dylan Mayeux, Brother Martin 77-79—156

Landon Beier, Barbe 78-78—156

Logan Jensen, Live Oak 80-76—156

Division II Boys Final Results

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

At The Farm d’Allie (6,536 yards, par 72), Carencro

TEAM STANDINGS

St. Thomas More 315-309—624

St. Louis Catholic 326-302—628

Teurlings Catholic 334-311—645

Holy Cross 333-323—656

Neville 327-331—658

South Lafourche 345-352—697

E. D. White 357-348—705

Brusly 366-368—734

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

 Ross Anderson, St. Louis 78-68—146

Dax Reaux, Teurlings Catholic 79-71—150

Alexander Walker, Caddo Magnet 78-73—151

J. D. Trettin, Neville 74-77—151

James Stonecipher, St. Thomas More 76-77—153

Stephen Faucheaux, Holy Cross 76-78—154

Jude Bourque, St. Thomas More 77-78—155

Gabe Savoie, South Lafourche 76-80—156

Thomas Oubre, St. Thomas More 80-76—156

George Trappey, St. Louis Catholic 81-76—157

Preston Giroir, Holy Cross 79-80—159

Jude LeBouef, South Lafourche 80-79—159

Zach Hardy, St. Thomas More 83-78—161

Jeff Drury, Belle Chasse 79-83—162

Collin Achee, St. Louis  85-78—163

Ean Zimmerle, Teurlings Catholic 86-79—165

Mason Comeaux, Brusly 81-84—165

Carter Rogers, Neville 81-84—165

Blake Broussard, Holy Cross 85-81—166

Cooper Edney, Teurlings Catholic 84-82—166

Bradford Cain, Teurlings Catholic 89-79—168

Jonathan Perry, St. Louis Catholic 88-80—168

Walt Sartor, Neville 85-84—169

Luke Poiencot, E. D. White 83-86—169

Division I Girls Final Results

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

At The Wetlands Golf Club (5,760 yards, par 72), Lafayette,

TEAM STANDINGS

Barbe 163-166—329

Dutchtown 175-167—342

St. Scholastica 179-182—361

Sam Houston 180-182—362

C. E. Byrd 187-179—366

Northshore 195-197—392

Benton 201-199—400

Mount Carmel 233-238—471

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Sarah Meral, St. Scholastica 75-73—148

Sydney Moss, C. E. Byrd 74-76—150

Teagan Connors, Lusher Charter 79-75—154

Hannah Pitre, Dutchtown 80-81—161

Isabella Bradley, Barbe 81-80—161

Halle Plaisance, Central Lafourche 87-77—164

Abigail McWIlliams, Benton 83-84—167

Isabella Callaba, Barbe 82-87—169

Emmi Marceaux, Sam Houston 84-85—169

Kaylie Harris, Denham Springs 86-84—170

Audrey Pharr, St. Thomas More 83-89—172

Lilly LeJeune, Sulphur 88-85—173

Haylee Crowder, Haughton 93-81—174

Saraya Shank, Mandeville 92-85—177

Aubrey Stark, Northshore 91-89—180

Caitlin Dulaney, Dutchtown 95-86—181

Corinne Landry, Lafayette High 97-85—182

Sadie Guillory, Barbe 97-86—183

Jayden Eldridge, Sam Houston 96-97—193

Division II Girls Final Results

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

At The Wetlands Golf Club (5,760 yards, par 72), Lafayette,

TEAM STANDINGS

Ursuline 162-155—317

Ouachita Christian 175-169—344

Newman 187-171—358

Episcopal-Baton Rouge 185-178—363

St. Martin’s 186-178—364

Rosepine 235-221—456

Elton 248-246—494

St. Mary’s NS-230

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Morgan Guepet, St. Martin’s 72-70—142

Elizabeth Lapeyre, Newman 74-71—145

Samantha Schultz, Christ Episcopal 75-77—152

Sarah Knight, Ouachita Christian 77-76—153

Sophia Macias, Episcopal-BR 77-77—154

Sweden Ledet, Ursuline 81-76—157

Ariana Blagrove, Ursuline 81-79—160

Peyton Flynn, Ascension Christian 84-78—162

Isabella LoBue, St. John 85-88—173

Hailey Varnell, Ouachita Christian 98-93—191

Sophie Crespo, University 99-93—192

Abigail Ramian, St. Mary’s 103-89—192

Annakae Miers, Sterlington 99-94—193