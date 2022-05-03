LHSAA State Golf Championships
Division I Boys Final Results
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
At Cane Row Golf Club (6,291 yards, par 72), New Iberia
TEAM STANDINGS
C. E. Byrd 291-296—587
Catholic-BR 292-300—592
St. Paul’s 300-295—595
Benton 312-304—616
Jesuit 311-307—618
Sulphur 321-323—644
Brother Martin 317-328—645
Barbe 321-333—654
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Joshua Achord, St. Paul’s 72-67—139
Walter Anderson, Catholic-BR 71-70—141
James Holtsclaw, C. E. Byrd 67-75—142
Noah McWilliams, Benton 69-75—144
Reeves Pullin, Ruston 76-69—145
Duke Bowen, C. E. Byrd 72-75—147
Morgan Hebert, Jesuit 74-73—147
Grant Reagan, C. E. Byrd 74-74—148
David Marsh, Catholic-BR 72-76—148
Eli Hill, Airline 72-76—148
Landon East, Sulphur 77-73—150
Peyton Johnson, C. E. Byrd 78-72—150
Taylor Boasberg, Jesuit 77-74—151
Carter Schmitt, Catholic-BR 77-74—151
Alston Manne, Catholic-BR 73-80—153
Gil Ward, St. Paul’s 75-78—153
Justin Dufresne, Terrebonne 76-77—153
Kason Shaw, St. Paul’s 78-75—153
Emerson DuPassage, St. Paul’s 80-75—155
Gray Kingrea, West Monroe 80-75—155
Riley Hnatyshyn, St. Paul’s 75-80—155
Merrick Rotolo, Jesuit 81-74—155
Garrett Trahan, Sulphur 75-81—156
Dylan Mayeux, Brother Martin 77-79—156
Landon Beier, Barbe 78-78—156
Logan Jensen, Live Oak 80-76—156
Division II Boys Final Results
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
At The Farm d’Allie (6,536 yards, par 72), Carencro
TEAM STANDINGS
St. Thomas More 315-309—624
St. Louis Catholic 326-302—628
Teurlings Catholic 334-311—645
Holy Cross 333-323—656
Neville 327-331—658
South Lafourche 345-352—697
E. D. White 357-348—705
Brusly 366-368—734
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Ross Anderson, St. Louis 78-68—146
Dax Reaux, Teurlings Catholic 79-71—150
Alexander Walker, Caddo Magnet 78-73—151
J. D. Trettin, Neville 74-77—151
James Stonecipher, St. Thomas More 76-77—153
Stephen Faucheaux, Holy Cross 76-78—154
Jude Bourque, St. Thomas More 77-78—155
Gabe Savoie, South Lafourche 76-80—156
Thomas Oubre, St. Thomas More 80-76—156
George Trappey, St. Louis Catholic 81-76—157
Preston Giroir, Holy Cross 79-80—159
Jude LeBouef, South Lafourche 80-79—159
Zach Hardy, St. Thomas More 83-78—161
Jeff Drury, Belle Chasse 79-83—162
Collin Achee, St. Louis 85-78—163
Ean Zimmerle, Teurlings Catholic 86-79—165
Mason Comeaux, Brusly 81-84—165
Carter Rogers, Neville 81-84—165
Blake Broussard, Holy Cross 85-81—166
Cooper Edney, Teurlings Catholic 84-82—166
Bradford Cain, Teurlings Catholic 89-79—168
Jonathan Perry, St. Louis Catholic 88-80—168
Walt Sartor, Neville 85-84—169
Luke Poiencot, E. D. White 83-86—169
Division I Girls Final Results
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
At The Wetlands Golf Club (5,760 yards, par 72), Lafayette,
TEAM STANDINGS
Barbe 163-166—329
Dutchtown 175-167—342
St. Scholastica 179-182—361
Sam Houston 180-182—362
C. E. Byrd 187-179—366
Northshore 195-197—392
Benton 201-199—400
Mount Carmel 233-238—471
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Sarah Meral, St. Scholastica 75-73—148
Sydney Moss, C. E. Byrd 74-76—150
Teagan Connors, Lusher Charter 79-75—154
Hannah Pitre, Dutchtown 80-81—161
Isabella Bradley, Barbe 81-80—161
Halle Plaisance, Central Lafourche 87-77—164
Abigail McWIlliams, Benton 83-84—167
Isabella Callaba, Barbe 82-87—169
Emmi Marceaux, Sam Houston 84-85—169
Kaylie Harris, Denham Springs 86-84—170
Audrey Pharr, St. Thomas More 83-89—172
Lilly LeJeune, Sulphur 88-85—173
Haylee Crowder, Haughton 93-81—174
Saraya Shank, Mandeville 92-85—177
Aubrey Stark, Northshore 91-89—180
Caitlin Dulaney, Dutchtown 95-86—181
Corinne Landry, Lafayette High 97-85—182
Sadie Guillory, Barbe 97-86—183
Jayden Eldridge, Sam Houston 96-97—193
Division II Girls Final Results
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
At The Wetlands Golf Club (5,760 yards, par 72), Lafayette,
TEAM STANDINGS
Ursuline 162-155—317
Ouachita Christian 175-169—344
Newman 187-171—358
Episcopal-Baton Rouge 185-178—363
St. Martin’s 186-178—364
Rosepine 235-221—456
Elton 248-246—494
St. Mary’s NS-230
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Morgan Guepet, St. Martin’s 72-70—142
Elizabeth Lapeyre, Newman 74-71—145
Samantha Schultz, Christ Episcopal 75-77—152
Sarah Knight, Ouachita Christian 77-76—153
Sophia Macias, Episcopal-BR 77-77—154
Sweden Ledet, Ursuline 81-76—157
Ariana Blagrove, Ursuline 81-79—160
Peyton Flynn, Ascension Christian 84-78—162
Isabella LoBue, St. John 85-88—173
Hailey Varnell, Ouachita Christian 98-93—191
Sophie Crespo, University 99-93—192
Abigail Ramian, St. Mary’s 103-89—192
Annakae Miers, Sterlington 99-94—193