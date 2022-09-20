A mandatory in-service for faculty members within the Lafayette Parish School System that will be held at a church, has drawn the ire of some educators.
In an email on Sept. 13, faculty members were informed that the in-service would be held on Wednesday at Our Savior’s Church. According to the email, "a refresher course on common school law procedures and protocols that affect your role as a classroom educator" will be given by Dr. Amanda Mayeaux, an Assistant Professor at the University of Louisiana.
Although social media — most notably Facebook — was buzzing with people outraged by the school system’s decision to conduct the in-service at a church due to religious beliefs and the church’s reported stance on conversion therapy, LPSS’ Public Information Officer Amanda Blanco said, “I met with one employee who reached out.”
“It’s the religious part,” Blanco said. “I think some thought the in-service would be religious based. But it is 100 percent use of the facility only. The in-service is meaningful to the job and not religion.”
And while Blanco wouldn’t divulge the name of the original site, she did state Our Savior’s Church wasn’t LPSS’ first choice to host the in-service.
“We thought we had a venue secured, but then parking became an issue,” Blanco said. “So, with that venue the only option we would have had would have been to bus people to the venue and we didn’t want to have to do that.”
By hosting the event at Our Savior’s Church, LPSS will have access to the facility and ample parking space, while also not having to pay a fee for using it.
“I asked if there were religious artifacts in the hallways and I was told ‘no, there isn’t,’” Blanco said.
It remains unclear if teachers can or will face disciplinary action — such as being written up — if they didn’t attend the in-service. When asked about the possibility, Blanco said “she hadn’t heard” whether that was an option and that “I would treat it as another workday.”
Blanco hopes the outrage as it pertains to the site of the in-service is merely a misunderstanding.
“I hope that it is,” Blanco said, “because it is never our intention to harm or make our employees feel uncomfortable.”