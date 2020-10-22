WEEK 5 SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Games
Landry-Walker at Southside
Notre Dame at Lafayette Christian
Opelousas at Livonia
Northwest at Church Point
Abbeville at Crowley
Friday’s Games
Acadiana at New Iberia
St. Thomas More at Teurlings
Carencro at Northside
Houma Christian at Ascension Episcopal
Westgate at Lakeshore
Beau Chene at Cecilia
Breaux Bridge at Thibodaux
Kaplan at St. Martinville
Eunice at Welsh
Erath at Ascension Catholic
North Vermilion at Rayne
Catholic-NI at West St. Mary
Iota at Ville Platte
Loreauville at Delcambre
Jeanerette at Franklin
Lake Arthur at Port Barre
Westminster at Sacred Heart-VP
North Central at St. Edmund
Vermilion Catholic at Highland Baptist
Catholic-PC at Opelousas Catholic
Saturday’s Games
Comeaux at Sulphur
South Plaquemines at Lafayette High