LCA head coach Jacarde Carter's Knights will be taking on Notre Dame on Thursday, Oct. 29.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

WEEK 5 SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Games

Landry-Walker at Southside

Notre Dame at Lafayette Christian

Opelousas at Livonia

Northwest at Church Point

Abbeville at Crowley

Friday’s Games

Acadiana at New Iberia

St. Thomas More at Teurlings

Carencro at Northside

Houma Christian at Ascension Episcopal

Westgate at Lakeshore

Beau Chene at Cecilia

Breaux Bridge at Thibodaux

Kaplan at St. Martinville

Eunice at Welsh

Erath at Ascension Catholic

North Vermilion at Rayne

Catholic-NI at West St. Mary

Iota at Ville Platte

Loreauville at Delcambre

Jeanerette at Franklin

Lake Arthur at Port Barre

Westminster at Sacred Heart-VP

North Central at St. Edmund

Vermilion Catholic at Highland Baptist

Catholic-PC at Opelousas Catholic

Saturday’s Games

Comeaux at Sulphur

South Plaquemines at Lafayette High

