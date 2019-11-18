NATCHITOCHES — Episcopal School of Acadiana coach Laura Magann implored her teams to take nothing for granted going into their Class B races.
The Falcons not only took the challenge to heart, they took boys and girls titles to help open action Monday at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Cross Country at Northwestern State.
“We are just excited to be able to continue this legacy we have. There was a lot of mental work before the meet as we figured out where we would be in the mix,” Magann said. “Our kids have bought in, and if you see the entire team, you can see it. This program keeps growing.”
And winning. The ESA boys claimed their sixth straight Class B crown while running in near-perfect weather and course conditions around the Walter Ledet Track stadium. It was the fourth Class B title in five years for the ESA girls squad.
The two-day meet concludes Tuesday with competition for Class 5A to 3A beginning at 11 a.m.
The race order put the boys team on the three-mile course first. Oliver Nickel won his second consecutive individual title for the Falcons with a three-mile time of 16 minutes, 53.2 seconds.
Most runners relished the dry course conditions and temperatures hovering around 60 degrees. A year ago, the temperatures were around 40 and the course offered severe mud issues. But Nickel, a senior, was wary.
“I thought the course last year was an advantage for me,” Nickel said. “So I was a little nervous, but it felt pretty good. I knew Jake (Tournillion, Christ Episcopal) is a good runner.
“I knew I had to stay with him early because that is usually where I struggle. We stayed together for the first half of the race, and then I made my move.”
Ultimately, Nickel finished 12 seconds ahead of Tournillion. Christian Herpin was third for ESA, which placed all five of its scoring runners in the top 15 to finish with a low score of 39 points. Alexandria’s Grace Christian was second with 87, followed by Christ Episcopal, a Covington-based Class C power that moved into Class B, was third at 113.
No other girls runner ran faster than Annie Fink of Baton Rouge-based Runnels, who won her second straight Class B individual title with the fastest girls three-mile time ever run on the Northwestern course at an LHSAA meet — 18:25.1.
Runnels beat the ESA girls a year ago. This time, individual runner-up finisher Aline Malek (19:29.8) led a flock of Falcons, who placed all five of their scoring runners in the top nine. ESA finished with 28 points to win the girls title with Runnels placing second at 55. Christ Episcopal (87) was third.
“The same thing applied for the girls … leave nothing to chance,” Magann said. “And boy did they ever. I’m so proud of these teams."