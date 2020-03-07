LEBEAU — Two years ago, Delhi beat North Central in the Class 1A semifinals by 13 points.
On Friday, it was payback time.
Nikembe Johnson scored 31 points during the top-seeded Hurricanes' 98-69 win against the No. 9 Bears in a quarterfinal matchup on Friday. North Central (25-7) will face No. 4 Tensas (27-9) in the semifinals at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles next week.
Reginald Stoner Jr. added 18 points, followed by Derrick Tezeno (13 points), Lionel Harrison (11), Jalen Wilson (10) and Aaron Johnson (9) for North Central.
With four starters measuring 6-2, 6-3, 6-5 and 6-6, Delhi was accustomed to running the floor with its opponents.
In the first round of the playoffs, Delhi hung 102 points on Oberlin and won by 67 points, but the No. 9 Bears were overmatched by the reigning 1A state champion Hurricanes. North Central spotted the visitors a 2-0 lead before embarking on a 19-0 run.
"We pressured the ball, denied the post, pushed the ball and played fast," Wilson said. "Our coach said to get in their face and play defense for the whole game."
In the first half, Tezeno scored the first two points for the Hurricanes, but the all-state junior didn't get on the board again until the third quarter when he added 11 more.
"My rhythm was off at the beginning of the game," Tezeno said. "I was in foul trouble, but I tried to do anything I could to get back into the game."
Although Tezeno was limited to one field goal, North Central scored 49 points in the first half and took a 17-point lead into the break.
"We have a lot of players," Tezeno said. "I try to do what I can offensively and defensively. We have a great team, and I just try to do what I can do."
Delhi didn't bow out without a fight.
After North Central went up 21-4 on a 10-foot jump shot by Johnson, the Bears battled back with a 20-8 run and trailed by only five with 4:45 left in the second quarter.
Over a two-minute span late in the first half, however, North Central exploded for 11 straight points with Harrison, Stoner, Aaron Johnson and Kylin Joseph each getting a basket.
"We got out to a big lead," Tezeno said. "We had the home-court advantage, so once we got a lead, we knew how to hold it in our home gym."
With Tezeno sitting on the bench after picking up his second foul, Aaron Johnson stepped in and scored seven points in the second quarter.
A 6-foot-3 sophomore, Aaron Johnson is the younger brother of Nikembe Johnson.
"That's the great thing about our team," North Central coach Rayvon Gray said. "We have five or six guys who can come in and get us 10 or 20 points on any given night. We've been preaching since the beginning of the season that we're not a one-man army."
Harrison accounted for three of North Central's eight 3-pointers.
"We want people to run with us," Harrison said. "We play small ball. We really have five guards. We like to play full-court because, with five guards, we can run the floor at any time."
Johnson, a 6-foot-5 senior, scored 10 points in the first quarter and added 11 in the fourth.
"It was amazing to win and be on the home court with my teammates in this environment and in front of this community," Johnson said. "It was on our minds to come out here and dominate.
"We wanted revenge from when they beat us in the semifinals my sophomore year. They blew us out."
While the Hurricanes boast two of the state's top underclassmen in Tezeno and Stoner, the team looks to Nikembe Johnson for senior leadership.
"Nikembe is our leader," Gray said. "We want him to stay aggressive, no matter what. Even if the shots are falling for Derrick or Reginald, we want him to stay aggressive.
"We wanted our seniors to go out with a win on their home court. We asked them before the game, 'How do you want to go out? How do you want to be remembered in your last home game?'"
The Hurricanes forced turnover after turnover to frustrate Delhi, which got 22 points from LaDarrian Washington and 21 from Quatti Jones.
"When we talked before the game, we knew what needed to be done to get the job done," Gray said. "We knew it was going to start with defense. We wanted to come in and prove a point that we were the best team in the state.
"The guys came out aggressive, followed the game plan and proved that point. I watched that 2018 semifinal game vs. Delhi twice. We wanted to use that game as motivation, similar to earlier this year with Opelousas Catholic. We had a couple of teams we wanted to scratch off our list. Not being cocky, but we wanted to prove we belong."