LSU head coach Brian Kelly scheduled a meeting last week at Lafayette Christian Academy with Tigers offensive line commitment Fitzgerald West, Knights coach Trev Faulk and cornerback Jordan Allen.
On his way into the LCA SportsPlex, Kelly asked to speak with Faulk.
"It actually started in the parking lot," Faulk recalled. "He asked what I thought about Jordan and basically why he couldn't play for LSU."
At that point, 42 Division I football programs had extended scholarship offers to Allen, although the Tigers hadn't pulled the trigger.
"I said there's absolutely no reason Jordan can't play at LSU," Faulk said. "Coach Kelly addressed both Fitz and Jordan during the meeting. He asked Fitz what he thought about Jordan and whether they ought to bring him to Baton Rouge, too.
"Fitz said, 'Absolutely!' Coach Kelly then told Jordan he had an offer from LSU. It was a special moment. We were all teary-eyed."
"Everybody shed a tear," West added. "It was a blessing. We all knew that's what Jordan wanted. When he got the LSU offer, it was a relief off his shoulders. I get to play with him for three or four more years. That's special. You don't usually get to play with teammates for eight years."
Allen, who signed with the Tigers along with West on Wednesday afternoon at LCA, took an official visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend and made his decision - which he kept private - on Sunday.
"It was a big relief because the previous coaching staff didn't want to offer me a scholarship," Allen said. "Since Coach Kelly took a chance with me, it felt really good. He said I'm the 'thermometer' of the group. I'm going to keep everybody set."
Allen, who was verbally committed to Penn State for several months, decided to back away from that pledge when rumors began to swirl about PSU coach James Franklin potentially taking another job.
Allen and West will join former teammate Sage Ryan at LSU, along with local products Walker Howard (St. Thomas More), Laterrance Welch (Acadiana), Jack Bech (STM) and Malik Nabers (Southside). Nabers and Allen are cousins.
"We all grew up together," Allen said of LSU's local players. "We're really tight. They all went crazy when I got the offer. Jack was like, 'Come home, Bro. When you get the offer, you have to take advantage of it. Just like I did.'"
After being committed to Vanderbilt for several months last year, Bech received an offer from the Tigers and was recently named a freshman All-American receiver.
"I was impressed with Coach Kelly," said Faulk, who starred at linebacker for the Tigers following a prep career at Lafayette High. "He has a vision for what he wants his program to look like. He has a plan for developing kids mentally, physically and spiritually."
With Ryan signing last year with LSU, the Knights have sent three players to Baton Rouge in the last two recruiting classes.
"I have pride in LSU Football. It's even more pride when I see our kids out there performing for LSU," Faulk said.
But these two LCA standouts weren't the only Lafayette Parish products to sign with the Tigers on Wednesday.
When cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond left LSU to take a job at the University of Florida, there was speculation that Acadiana High cornerback Laterrance Welch might look elsewhere after being verbally committed to the Tigers for several months.
Although Welch had mentioned in previous interviews that he would stick with LSU as long as Raymond remained on staff, Raymond's departure ultimately had no effect on the four-star cornerback, who signed with the Tigers on Wednesday.
"LSU is my dream school," Welch said. "Why would I go elsewhere when I can attend school down the street where my family can watch every game?"
Wreckin' Rams coach Matt McCullough praised Welch's work ethic.
"He's one of those guys who works extremely hard," McCullough said. "L.T. is a student of the game who loves football. I think he's going to do well over there at LSU. I think he'll be a good player. He's long and he has good ball skills, but his biggest attribute is how hard he works."
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Welch is listed as the No. 9 player in Louisiana by the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The Under Armour All-American took official visits to Oklahoma and Auburn during the summer, and visited Arkansas and LSU this month.
Welch was a member of two Class 5A state championship teams and a semifinals team this past season at Acadiana.
"I love this school," he said. "All my dreams came true at Acadiana High. After I make it, I'm going to give back to this school."